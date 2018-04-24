This incredible cycle path hanging off the cliffs above Lake Garda might be the most spectacular in the world (video)

Just don't misjudge one of the corners

Lake Garda may already be an amazing destination for cyclists but it is about to get just a little bit better with the creation of one of the most astonishing cycle paths in the world.

The so-called “floating” cycle path will hang off the side of the cliffs on the west side of the northern Italian lake, covering a particularly remote and rugged lakeside sector between Capo Reamol and the border with the Trentino region two kilometres to the north.

“This will be the most spectacular cycle path in Europe,” said Chicco Risatti, mayor of the nearby town of Limone sul Garda, saying that the intention was to make cyclists feel like they are floating or flying above the water.

This spectacular section of the Ciclabile di Limone sul Garda cycle path will form part of a path which will completely circumnavigate the lake, covering more than 140km (87 miles) at a cost of €102 million (£89 million), with construction due to be completed in 2021.

The cycle path is currently under construction, with Garda Outdoors sharing spectacular drone footage of the path being built next to the road and hanging off the side of the cliff.

When it is completed, the cycle path will cater for all levels of cyclist, although some sections will be trickier than others with alternative transport available on some of the hillier parts, including the option of travelling by boat.

As well as providing tourists with access to hotels and restaurants perched on the shores of the lake, the cycle path will also benefit some of the remote local communities in the hills and mountains surrounding the lake allowing residents better access to some of the larger towns in the area.