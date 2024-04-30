ENVE Composites under new ownership: private Utah investment firm takes the wheel

"While the current bicycle market is challenging, ENVE is growing," says Enve's general manager

Enve is the 2024 equiptment sponsor of Team TotalEnergies
Anne-Marije Rook
By Anne-Marije Rook
published

Amer Sports, the parent company of Enve Composites, announced today that the Enve brand has been acquired by PV3, a Utah-based private investment firm allegedly owned by avid cyclists. Closing is expected to take place in the next few weeks and the parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction details.

"Enve has gone through major changes in the past years. The brand has positive momentum, and we see that it has good potential," said Amer Sports' Chief Operating Officer Michael Hauge Sørensen. 



North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

