Back from bankruptcy, Mavic opens new facility in Vermont, teases new product
In addition to re-establishing sales in North America, the historic brand will release new wheels in the coming months
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Renowned French cycling brand Mavic is making a return to the United States. Three years after the wheel and component company filed for bankruptcy, Mavic today announced the opening of a facility in Waterbury, Vermont. The aim is to re-establish sales and support services in North America. The 135-year-old company also revealed that new products are in the works.
After experiencing financial troubles for several years, the brand filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020. Around this time, the brand was acquired by a U.S.-based investment firm called Regent LP, which aimed to provide Mavic with the financial support needed to stabilize and revitalize the brand.
Under the ownership of Regent LP, Mavic underwent a restructuring process to streamline its operations and address its financial challenges. This included reducing the product range and optimizing the supply chain. Despite the bankruptcy and changes in ownership, Mavic continued to operate and supply cycling products to the market, albeit with a minimal presence.
"We are thrilled to be back in the USA to address the needs of our North American customers with our new Mavic Service Center in Waterbury, Vermont," said Jean-Michel Bourrelier, CEO of Mavic USA, in a statement.
"We are also very excited to unveil many new products in the coming months relevant to the U.S. market and local riders. We hope that American gravel, mountain and road riders will be able to experience our new wheel technologies and discover our new apparel that celebrate the long-standing history of our brand."
When it comes to new products, the company will initially focus on wheels only but it does have plans to offer a complete line of Mavic products in the near future.
"While Mavic didn't invent the wheel itself, it is the business of Mavic to reinvent the wheel,” said Josh Saxe, Sales and Marketing Manager for North America. “We'll be bringing our perspective directly from the field to inform what comes next. We have a lot of new and exciting products to share, and while our focus absolutely includes the sales and marketing around these products, we are emphasizing supporting our customers both new and old, while also participating in our local community and grassroots efforts.”
Mavic unveiled the new Cosmic Ultimate 45 Disc wheelset at Eurobike earlier in the year, and for 2024, the French brand will roll out a range of products to span the gravel, mountain, road and e-bike categories. There will even be some "regional products built specifically for the North American market."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
-
-
Neilson Powless on Saving Road Racing in America, Polka Dots and Parenthood
American Neilson Powless talks us through his 2023 Tour de France, preparing for parenthood and his goals for next season and beyond
By Tyler Boucher Published
-
Shimano issues huge recall of high end cranks after 4,519 incidents and six reported injuries
760,000 Hollowtech road cranks recalled in USA and Canada; the programme is expected to be expanded globally
By Adam Becket Published