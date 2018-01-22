Tom Pidcock raffles off world champion’s jersey to raise money for Charlie Craig foundation

Pidcock hopes to raise £5,000 for #rideforcharlie foundation

Cyclo-cross prodigy Tom Pidcock is raffling off three of his championship jerseys to raise money for the fund set up in the memory of 15-year-old rider Charlie Craig, who tragically died suddenly in his sleep in January 2017.

Pidcock has put three jerseys up on his JustGiving page: his junior cyclo-cross world champion’s jersey, junior European champion’s jersey and his U23 World Cup leader’s jersey, all of which he worn at some point over the last year. All the jerseys have also been signed by Pidcock.

Pidock said the jerseys had generated a lot of interest when he posted them on his Instagram page and that this is what prompted him to put them up for a raffle for charity.

Raffle tickets cost £5 via his JustGiving page with all proceeds going towards the #rideforcharlie foundation, which funds young off-road riders who have been inspired by Charlie.

At the time of going to press the raffle had already raised £2,110 (with a final target of £5,000) for the #rideforcharlie foundation. The winners will be drawn on February 5.

This fundraising effort follows in the footsteps of those undertaken by Team Sky rider Ian Stannard, UAE Team Emirates rider Ben Swift and Sky performance manager Rod Ellingworth, who all appeared at a local question and answer session to help raise money for the fund.

Craig was well known in UK cyclo-cross and mountain bike circles (his father Nick was a champion rider himself) and had ridden with Stannard in the off-season and alongside Pidcock in multiple races.

Pidcock topped an emotional all-British podium at the junior cyclo-cross world championships last year mere weeks after Craig’s death. He and fellow British riders Dan Tullett and Ben Turner, who finished second and third, all wore black armbands in memory of Craig.