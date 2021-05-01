Team Wiggins
There aren't many riders who get to the level of stature that they can have an eponymous team, but if there's any rider who could, it's Bradley Wiggins.
After announcing his intention to return to the track for the 2016 Olympics, details of Team Wiggins began to emerge during the 2015 Tour of Normandie.
The teams initial intentions was to back Wiggins during his preparations for the 2016 Olympic games. They gained the UCI Continental license in 2015 and had a solid roster of British riders, including Jonathan Dibben, Owain Doull and Andy Tennant.
After several seasons of British and European racing, the team folded at the end of the 2019 season. During its short term, they helped to nurture upcoming talent Mark Donovan, Ben Healy and Mark Downey.
Bradley Wiggins liquidates businesses with debts of over £1m
Creditors expected to be left out of pocket as Team Wiggins company folds
