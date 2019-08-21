Update from Tom Pidcock after Tour de l’Avenir crash

Tom Pidcock has released an update after he was hospitalised in a crash at the Tour de l’Avenir.

The rising road and cyclocross talent fell while fighting for victory on stage six of the “mini Tour de France.”

Pidcock, riding for the British squad, was in a select group at the front of the under-23 race on the road to Privas, when he was involved in a crash in the final kilometre.

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital and forced to abandon the race, later posting an update on social media.

Pidcock, who rides for Wiggins-Le Col, said: “Thanks for all the messages everyone. Just starting to come round. I don’t really remember much at the moment but I remember enough to know what Instagram is and was also told I was going to win which is a bit s****.

“Anyway, I’ll live to fight another day.”

Pidcock took a nasty blow to the face, as he posted a picture of the cuts and swelling to his nose and mouth.

Wiggins-Le Col added: “A big get down for our young rider Tom Pidcock today at the Tour de l’Avenir. He’s beat up but will no doubt be back.”

Pidcock was in a strong position in the race in which he was targeting the overall, sitting at 1-06 in ninth place ahead of Tuesday’s stage. With four tough mountain stages to come, he was Great Britain’s best chance at an overall success. Giovanni Aleotti (Italy) now leads the general classification ahead of a rest day on Wednesday.

The British team have had a mixed race so far, with the highs of two victories from Ethan Hayter and Fred Wright on stages three and four respectively countered by Hayter abandoning after crashing and breaking his collarbone on stage four.

Pidcock’s abandonment after his crash now sees just Fred Wright, Jim Brown, Robert Scott and Stuart Balfour remaining in the GB team.