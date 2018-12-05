Team Wiggins unveils new co-title sponsor for 2019

The team founded by Sir Bradley Wiggins has strengthened ties to an existing sponsor

Team Wiggins has confirmed a new co-title sponsor for the 2019 season.

The continental team, founded by Sir Bradley Wiggins, will be heading into the coming year with a new name, supported by an existing kit sponsor.

British clothing brand Le Col will now step up to become a title sponsor of the outfit, Team Wiggins – Le Col.

Announcing the new sponsor, Wiggins said: “I’m delighted that Le Col has increased its commitment in working with Team Wiggins – Le Col.

“Thanks to their commitment and that of the other partners, the team can plan for the future and build on the successes of the 2018 season.

“This has been a hard year for the domestic professional race scene and for Team Wiggins – Le Col to be heading in the opposite direction from that, is great to see.”

Wiggins, the first British Tour de France winner, recently took full control of the team from his previous management company, XIX.

Simon Fuller’s XIX had held a 40 per cent stake in the Team Wiggins racing squad but papers filed at Companies House in the last week show that these have now been transferred to Wiggins Right limited, the company that Wiggins uses to manage many of his commercial interests.

Le Col was founded in 2011 by former pro Yanto Barker ,who retired from racing in 2016.

Wiggins added: “I’ve known Yanto for a long time and I know how much focus and passion he has for cycling and creating the very best apparel of the sport.

“As a former pro, I know he just gets it and what’s why everyone at Team Wiggins – Le Col is delighted to have the brand become the teams co-title sponsor for the 2019 season.”

Team Wiggins and Le Col linked up in February 2018 with a technical partnership, the clothing brand providing kit to the team.

But now Barker and his brand will be increasing their support for the British team.

Barker said: “A chance to further help a professional developmental team in British cycling is an amazing opportunity for Le Col, and a long-term goal for myself.

“Earlier this year, we identified a clear shared interest in working with Team Wiggins to develop a team kit that would be at the forefront of technical performance in the pro peloton.

“Le Col is now committed to helping Team Wiggins – Le Col with more resources to aid this young and talented team full of British riders.”