Tweets of the week: Nicholas Roche, Michal Kwiatkowski, Lilian Calmejane, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Nicholas Roche, Michal Kwiatkowski, and Lilian Calmejane.

1. Teamwork makes the dream work

2. Yes, he’s 26 years old

3. Lilian Calmejane isn’t enjoying entering his whereabouts for anti-doping – but the best bit is Twitter’s Yoda-esque translation.

Translation: “ADAMS, you’re wrong! You ask us a password with uppercase and digits to change every 6 weeks then a secret question to connect us and then it’s all the time the same masquerade… Intrusive you are, puzzle you will stay!”

4. Four seconds behind Dennis on the final stage of Tirreno in 2017, and three seconds behind Dennis on the final stage of Tirreno in 2018, Jos Van Emden isn’t Rohan Dennis’ biggest fan

5. IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT

6. “What’re the chances of seeing you here”

7. Imagine how fast he’d have been with a bit of effort

8. That looks a bit chilly

9. Sorry Luke, it’s going to be a wet one

10. Nicholas Roche wasn’t having much fun at Paris-Nice

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.