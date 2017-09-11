Watch: Man rugby tackled by onlookers after being accused of stealing bike at charity ride

Man charged with stealing after bizarre incident in Australia

A man accused of stealing a bike at a charity ride in Australia had his attempt to make off from the scene brought to an abrupt end after he was rugby tackled by spectators at the event.

As reported by 7News, the incident took place on Saturday at the Oceanway Ride, a 55km/102km charity ride starting in Surfers Paradise, with the man, having apparently stolen a bike, riding through the start line while riders stood to listen to the national anthem.

Most riders looked on bemused as the man shouting “I win” while riding down the road, before someone shouted that the bike was stolen, sending marshals and onlookers in pursuit.

One was able to get close enough to apparently throw his morning coffee over the alleged thief, before another, Lachlan Boyle, was able to tackle the man to the ground, where he was held by members of the public before police arrived.

After asking officers what he was being arrested for, the man has now been charged with stealing, and will appear in court on September 22.