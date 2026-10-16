A new trend emerges every year in bike lights. In recent years, 'smart' tech, as in so many areas of our lives, has been adopted relentlessly in bike lighting. App- and sensor-powered bike lights automate modes, letting riders focus on what's ahead. This culminated last year, when nearly every lighting brand launched one of the best radar bike lights.

Like so many technologies, once it's out there, it often goes through a refinement period. This is where 2026's bike light trend comes in, following broader bicycle trends: more cockpit integration and decluttering, without compromising tech or, in the case of lights, lumen output or battery life.

Check our experts pick of the best bike lights 2026

Traditional bike lights have tended to be fairly long and cylindrical, largely because of the shape, size, and inefficiency of older-style bulbs. LEDs are directional; given how small they are and the reflective technology built into these tiny optics, we no longer need big reflectors or linearly laid-out circuits.

That is why the out-front mount lights can be flatter, rectangular, and almost 'credit-card' thick. This keeps the light's footprint to a minimum while offering more mounting-option real estate, minimising the space it occupies on your handlebar.

Meaning you can mount them either under the out-front mount or, on some models, directly under the best bike computers in a 'stacking' format.

This new wave of slim, clutter-free lights could also be a good excuse to keep them on your bike year-round. So many of us remove our lights in the spring as the days lengthen to cut the bulk and clutter at the cockpit; for some reason, it makes us feel free and faster. So, mounting it right under your computer (which is always there) is a win for convenience, and it lets you use them for increased daytime running visibility if the clouds draw in or you're in heavily wooded or covered areas.