Winter is coming. And that means crystalline skies, crisp days awheel, and wrestling matches with excessive amounts of clothing that leave you exhausted before you've even thrown a leg over the bike.

The last couple of years I've managed to cut down the amount of effort that goes into simply dressing to ride by ditching full-length overshoes and switching to toe covers – and it's been a revelation. They're not going to do the job for the longest, coldest rides, but on most outings they keep toes acceptably warm while warding off totally unacceptable levels of effort and frustration that I've found come with a lot of the overshoes I've bought over the years.

And guess what? This being Black Friday, there are some great deals around on said items of kit. Let's take a look at some of the best of them.

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Castelli Toe Thingy 2: was £27 now £14.95 at Merlin Cycles These Castelli Toe Thingy 2s at Merlin Cycles is surely the best deal we've seen so far this Black Friday on toe covers, with a whopping 45% reduction in price. They're made of windproof neoprene, and you get the natty Castelli logo on the top, too.

Never again will I buy an XL overshoe, only to find, that after 20 minutes of teeth-gnashing at VO2 max levels of heart rate, they somehow don't fit over a size 10 shoe.

If you're not familiar with toe covers, I'm afraid there aren't any prizes for guessing that they do indeed... cover your toes. They're basically the front part of an overshoe, generally in the same neoprene material.

How's that going to keep your feet warm, I hear you cry. Surprisingly well, in fact. Your toes – far flung digits that they are – are most vulnerable to the cold, and doubly so because the toe-box is often the most ventilated part of the shoe. Cover them over and you enjoy a toastiness greater than the sum of the area covered.

If you dabble in the dark side – gravel, that is, not witchcraft – even better. Toe covers are ideal. Lower off-road speeds mean feet don't get quite so cold, and your while your expensive full overshoes can quickly become destroyed by tramping around in mud and gravel, toe covers are more affordable to replace where necessary.