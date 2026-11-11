CW.CC: Sign up to a free Cycling Weekly membership account for exclusive access

Cycling Weekly launched in 1981. Over the last 135 years, we've inspired thousands of cyclists to ride, but we've never had a club... until now.

CW.CC is here. It's free, and you can join today.

The club starts with a members-only area on our site. It's where we'll publish the very best of what we have to offer, for our most devoted fans. We've got more coming, too, with exclusive member-only training plans, plus bike fit advice from resident expert, Phil Burt. Members are able to comment and get stuck into the conversation, kicking off a discourse with our experienced journalists, perhaps even sparking our next ideas.

But it's not all about written articles. The best cycling clubs are great because of the members that make up their club runs, and we'll be no different.

We'll be shouting about our club riders in monthly features, starting with highlighting the achievements of riders taking part in our Big Ride Challenge. Our Strava club, where you'll already find over 12,000 members, is a great place for members to motivate each other and chat about their riding.

If you want to represent as you go about your day-to-day activities, check out the link to our heritage clothing range which allows you to do just that. Jerseys and bibs are on the way, too; watch this space.

Membership is free: you simply need to sign up with your email address. It's free.

Read on to find out more about the benefits...

Membership benefits

Access to premium content Member-only content includes exclusive features, with embedded video overviews. Here, you'll also find all our Dr Hutch columns, expert insight from our Undercover Mechanic and our coaching partner, Andy Turner - who writes our 'Ask a Cycling Coach' series. We're also proud to be adding a monthly bike fit clinic with former British Cycling head of physio, Phil Burt. Read more Read less ▼

Join the conversation Becoming a member also allows you to join over 10,000 members, who can get stuck into the conversation by commenting on our articles. Comments allow members to discuss articles, trade ideas and debate the latest news with our journalists. And, if you've got questions for us, pop them in the comments, we'd love to chat bikes. Read more Read less ▼

Join the ride Every month, we set our Big Ride Challenge riders a host of new trials, culminating in a medal for every finisher, whether they completed 500 miles or the mega 5,000. We'll be highlighting one challenge rider each month for an exclusive interview and insight into their training, goals, and riding equipment. Read more Read less ▼

Join us on Strava There are already over 12,000 cyclists within our Strava club, join them and you'll be able to share your rides, see how your weekly mileage stacks up, and perhaps compete for a top ten position. Read more Read less ▼

Look the part Did you know we've got a full complement of merch you can buy, right now? From t-shirts to mugs and prints, you can show your support for CW.CC and dress the part every day of the week. Read more Read less ▼

Where are our club members riding this week?

(Image credit: Andy Jones)

Keep up with CW.CC rider activities via the Strava club, and, set your aim at the leaderboard, if that's your thing...

Meet the team

(Image credit: Future)

No cycling club is complete without a committee, right?

CW.CC is headed up by our editorial managers, Simon Richardson, and Michelle Arthurs-Brennan. It's still TBC who will be managing the annual time trial (we do have a weekly 10 mile TT, by the way!), and who will be tracking you down to ask you to lead the next Saturday outing...

Simon Richardson Social Links Navigation Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He started racing in 1995 when moving to university in North Wales to Study sports science. He raced domestically for several years with his club Norwood Paragon, riding everything from Surrey leagues to time trials, track and even a few Premier Calendars. In 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium with the Kingsnorth International Wheelers. Simon has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember, along with two Olympic Games (Beijing 2008 and London 2012). He can still be seen at his club's evening races through the summer and riding the lanes of Surrey, Sussex and Kent, but he still hasn't completed the Big Ride challenge!

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan Social Links Navigation Michelle Arthurs-Brennan Editor of the Cycling Weekly website. An NCTJ qualified traditional journalist by trade, Michelle began her career working for local newspapers. She's worked within the bike industry since 2012, and joined the Cycling Weekly team in 2017, having previously been Editor at Total Women's Cycling. Prior to welcoming her first daughter in 2022, Michelle raced on the road, track, and in time trials. Whilst still packing in as many miles as she can, Michelle has dabbled in gym-based fitness, too, and is the title's expert in weight training, having gained a VTCT Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training in 2026.

What else would you like?

We want to hear from you! If there are specific topics you'd like to see covered in our member-only content, you've got an idea for a new series we should look into, or you've got a great new trial for our Big Ride Challengers, get in touch at cycling@futurenet.com.