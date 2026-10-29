No need to cry, but Zwift is now in tiers – new features Zwift Coach and Zwift Video launch as part of Zwift Plus membership option

Based on direct feedback from its community of virtual cycling enthusiasts, Zwift has rolled out two new major features: Zwift Coach and Zwift Video. Both are part of an upgraded membership tier called Zwift Plus, available for £26.99/$29.99/€29.99 per month. The current standard membership option remains unchanged at £17.99/$19.99/€19.99 per month.

Cycling Weekly was invited to Moab, Utah, for a launch event to learn more about these new offerings and compare real roads with their new virtual counterparts on Zwift Video. Unseasonably wet, windy weather, however, made outdoor riding untenable, and flooding constrained the planned itinerary. As a result, I got to experience the rather absurd scenario of flying several hundred miles just to go for a Zwift ride.

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Sampling the new Zwift Plus features and asking questions of the Zwift team was a worthwhile experience. The first part of the new rollout is Zwift Coach, a coaching tool that builds a unique, adaptable plan for each user based on riding experience, fitness goals, desired plan length, and desired weekly activity time. It adapts to changes and inputs, including weaving in non-Zwift activities like outdoor group rides and cross-training, and provides a progress report and analysis after each workout. Once you enroll, each day’s focus appears front and center in the Zwift Companion app, making it easy to integrate into your workouts.

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Zwift says its coaching tools are based on a mathematical model, which utilises established training science blended with Zwift’s vast data archive comprising 65 million rides worth of data. Once a user’s inputs are provided, the software builds a structured plan that builds towards a fitness target, or larger goal, up to 6 months away or as short as just two weeks. Zwift makes it clear that the software isn't AI-based; however, it uses AI to generate messages for users.

I plan to share a more thorough review of Zwift Coach once I’ve had more time to test it.

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The other major component of the Zwift Plus rollout is called Zwift Video. It introduces real-world riding routes, filmed on location in high definition, and integrates Zwift gameplay features into these backdrops. The initial launch includes 21 new routes from around the world for a total of 385km of new, rideable Zwift roads.

Highlights include rides in places like the French Alps, Mallorca, Tenerife, South Africa's Western Cape, the Lofoten Islands of Norway, Arches National Park in Southern Utah (where I attended the launch event), and the Scottish Highlands, where the Bond movie Skyfall was filmed.

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These initial routes offer a mix of flat and hilly options and include mixed-surface rides, which have different rolling-resistance characteristics and work well with some of the best smart trainers on the market. Filming for Zwift Video took place over multiple seasons, so users can expect riding conditions to change over time.

I had the opportunity to test several Zwift Video routes and am happy to report that the gamified components integrate impressively. For experienced Zwifters, it will feel familiar: sprints, KOMs, segments, and the like appear overlaid on the video as usual, with a few subtle tweaks to avoid compromising the scenery. Occasional vehicle traffic is interesting but doesn’t affect riders.

The graphics are impressive, and Zwift captures the feeling of interacting with the landscape rather than simply watching a video backdrop slide by. As I understand it, portions of the map download to a user’s computer and continuously buffer as you ride to avoid lag; the beginning of the route is always available, making laps on each course seamless.

At the event, I prioritised riding the nearby routes (Colorado and Utah) as these are familiar roads and at the time we still hoped to have the opportunity to ride them while in the area. The weather, however, did not cooperate.

Back at home, equipped with test software, I had the chance to explore more of the new routes and visit some unfamiliar terrain. Apparently, creating new routes via video is faster in Zwift than building them from scratch, so we can expect more new routes in the near future. It will be interesting to see how Zwift expands this new format going forward.

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While Zwift Video is quite similar to what Rouvy offers (a former competitor that Zwift acquired in April of this year), Zwift employees stressed that the two products and organizations are distinct and will remain so. The two products have no current overlap in routes, and Zwift Video integrates typical Zwift gameplay features into the rides, with a focus on the riding community. According to Zwift, the way the filming was done and the design of the software in use means Zwift and Rouvy have no cross-compatibility whatsoever.

As Zwift has never previously offered tiered pricing, this is a notable change. A coaching tool leverages Zwift’s vast data repository and brings an affordable option to many riders who may not have previously considered working with a coach. For riders familiar with the platform and who already have a reliable indoor setup, this feature alone will be popular.

Bundling Video and Coach together gives current Zwifters more options for what seems like a reasonable upcharge. Current Zwift subscribers will be offered a short-term, free trial upgrade to Zwift Plus. If you're happy with your current membership and its features and aren't interested in making the change, carry on as you were; no tears necessary.