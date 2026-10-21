Score an extra 10% off in the Sigma Sports warehouse clearance with Cycling Weekly's exclusive code, including huge discounts on women's kit
Freshen up your winter cycling kit, or grab some Christmas shopping bargains, stocks are limited, so be quick on these deals
Sigma Sports' biggest sales of the year, the 'Massive Warehouse Clearance', is packed with deep discounts on everything from high-end road and gravel bikes to essential accessories. You'll find genuine bargains on top-tier apparel from big-name brands like Castelli, Velocio, PAS Normal Studios, and Assos.
To make these deals even sweeter, Cycling Weekly readers can now get an additional 10% off at checkout using our exclusive code: CYCLINGWEEKLYEXTRA10.
Shop the Sigma Sports Warehouse Clearance Sale.
I also teamed up with Michelle Arthurs-Brennan, Cycling Weekly's Digital Editor, to scope out some of the best women's deals, where discounts are even better, up to 80% or more. Whether you're refreshing your winter wardrobe or shopping early for Christmas gifts, these are well worth grabbing.
There are a few quirky items in the mix—like an Oakley face mask knocked down by 98%—though you can never have too many backup face masks, right?
Keep in mind that as a warehouse clearance, stock levels and sizes are extremely limited. If you spot something in your size, move quickly before it sells out. The prices below reflect the extra 10% discount—just enter CYCLINGWEEKLYEXTRA10 at checkout.
Sigma Clearance Sale Women's Deals
Sigma Clearance Sale Men's Deals
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Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.