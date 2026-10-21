Sigma Sports' biggest sales of the year, the 'Massive Warehouse Clearance', is packed with deep discounts on everything from high-end road and gravel bikes to essential accessories. You'll find genuine bargains on top-tier apparel from big-name brands like Castelli, Velocio, PAS Normal Studios, and Assos.

To make these deals even sweeter, Cycling Weekly readers can now get an additional 10% off at checkout using our exclusive code: CYCLINGWEEKLYEXTRA10.

Shop the Sigma Sports Warehouse Clearance Sale.

I also teamed up with Michelle Arthurs-Brennan, Cycling Weekly's Digital Editor, to scope out some of the best women's deals, where discounts are even better, up to 80% or more. Whether you're refreshing your winter wardrobe or shopping early for Christmas gifts, these are well worth grabbing.

There are a few quirky items in the mix—like an Oakley face mask knocked down by 98%—though you can never have too many backup face masks, right?

Keep in mind that as a warehouse clearance, stock levels and sizes are extremely limited. If you spot something in your size, move quickly before it sells out. The prices below reflect the extra 10% discount—just enter CYCLINGWEEKLYEXTRA10 at checkout.

Sigma Clearance Sale Women's Deals