We cyclists joke that riding a bike isn't our entire personality, but this is more self-preservation than reality. Truth is, most cyclists don't really need more gear. The issue is that we're just a picky bunch. I, for example, dread Christmas gatherings, not for their general awkwardness, but because I fear being gifted some novelty cycling-themed trinket which will inevitably end up in the back of a drawer.

But people still want to shop for the cyclists in their lives, so if you’re going to give a gift, make it something useful, fun or maybe something they might not buy themselves. Welcome to Cycling Weekly's Christmas gifts for cyclists 2026.

Remember, the Black Friday sales are a great opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts; check out the 72 best early Black Friday deals the team have already sniffed out.

Everything in this guide is cyclist-approved, based on the thousands of miles our team ride every year. Many are featured as our best-rated and reviewed products, alongside products we just love, plus a little manifesting for our own Christmas lists.

Don't forget Advent is just around the corner, so check out my guide to the best advent calendars for cyclists, too.

Best Bike Sales

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UK

Our top gifts for cyclists

Best gifts for cyclists under £50/$65

Best stocking fillers for cyclists

Best tool gifts for home mechanics

Winter Cycling Accessories

How to choose the best gift for a cyclist

Several factors come into play when buying a cyclist a gift, and this section covers it all if you're unsure.

Gaps in their kit

This one is slightly obvious, and they've likely mentioned it at some point in conversation. Especially as the season has recently changed, what might have been okay last season might not be now, or they may be looking ahead to the 2027 season and believe they need something to hit their goals.

The want, but maybe not need

Desire over necessity is a strong driver of many Christmas gifts. Ask them to make an Amazon wish list, or similar; we all want it to be a surprise, but a long list which you can narrow down to fit your budget still keeps the final pick elusive.

Still unsure?

Maybe it's a Secret Santa, or you would prefer not to ask; there is a ton of stuff you can get a cyclist that stays far from the novelty (some don't mind this, of course), but doesn't require much understanding. Tools are a great shout for this, especially those that can be used for other tasks around the house, like jet washers, multi-tools and power tools like electric screwdrivers. Casual clothing from their favourite cycling brands, plus the usual cycling caps & socks, can be easy wins.

Budget-concious

Budget will be on everyone's mind this Christmas, and while cycling is only getting more expensive, I have tried to include some fun and great budget options in this guide.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best gift for a cyclist? This is an impossible question to answer; however, in my experience, things they might like but wouldn't necessarily buy themselves are always a good shout. Problem solvers are also a brilliant go-to; maybe they struggle to dry kit quickly enough, or have nowhere to hang their bike in the shed, or always end up losing Allen keys- there are great solutions to all these problems. I know, I've mentioned this a fair few times, but I think the general consensus among cyclists is to avoid the novelty. I don't speak for all cyclists, of course, but bottle openers, pizza cutters and spoke lights are a bit overdone.