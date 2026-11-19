The 2026/2027 cyclo-cross season is officially in full swing, and UK fans have a landmark date circled on the calendar: Round 3 of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Park on Sunday, 13 December 2026.

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As the first-ever Scottish round of the World Cup, demand has been huge; organisers have already shifted more than 12,000 tickets and expanded capacity to 15,000. It sets the stage for an electric atmosphere as a roaring home crowd backs local star Cameron Mason, who recently grabbed the biggest victory of his career at the Superprestige, Jaarmarktcross in Niel, Belgium.

If you're not lucky enough to be in Glasgow, it's an event you'll want to watch live, so now's the time to sort your viewing arrangements.

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What this means when it comes to watching cyclo-cross is that you can access your usual streaming services, no matter where you're off on your travels between now and the end of the season.

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Want to know more? Should I use a VPN to watch cycling

Where to watch cyclo-cross this season

UK

As with all cycling coverage in the UK, TNT Sports and its streaming platform HBO Max (£25.99/month) have all the major cyclo-cross races covered this season, including the World Cup, Superprestige, and Exact Cross series.

USA

Following the cyclo-cross season from the US can be a bit fragmented, with live rights largely split between FloBikes and HBO Max.

Dedicated cycling hub FloBikes carries a healthy slice of top-flight action, including select World Cup rounds. However, broadcast schedules can fluctuate and don't always cover the entire calendar, making it wise to monitor their upcoming listings closely. Membership is either $39.99 on a rolling monthly basis or $155.88 for an annual pass.

HBO Max holds a major share of US streaming rights across the winter calendar. To access the live sports feed, you'll need at least the Standard ad-free tier, which sits at $18.49 per month.

For occasional free-to-air viewing, the official UCI YouTube channel occasionally streams select races live, though those feeds are strictly geoblocked in regions where a domestic broadcaster holds exclusive distribution rights.

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