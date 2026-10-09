How to watch the UCI Gravel World Championships 2026: Everything you need to live stream the action

The UCI Gravel World Championships return this week for the fifth edition as they head outside Europe an into Australia for the first time in their history.



UCI Gravel World Championships: Free Stream Free Stream: SBS On Demand (Australia)

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Taking place across Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th of October in Nannup, Western Australia, it will be the women who take to the course first, tackling a 125.6km route with 3,179m of elevation gain. The multi-disciplined Marianne Vos headlines the race, with Riejanne Markus, Madeleine Nutt and home favourite Tiffany Cromwell among the other hopefuls.

Focus switches to the men on Sunday, with defending champion Florian Vermeersch looking to retain his title, while Stan Dewulf and Connor Swift are the only other two WorldTour pros on the start list. The course is slightly longer at 144km and features a minimum of 80% gravel, with 3,713m of elevation gain.

Below, Cycling Weekly has gathered all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships wherever you are.



SEE MORE: 'Relentless from start to finish' — UCI Gravel World Championships course preview

Quick guide to watching the UCI Gravel World Championships

Can I watch the UCI Gravel World Championships for free?

SBS will broadcast both the Women's and Men's Elite races for free in Australia with streaming platform SBS On Demand carrying the coverage.

The UCI Gravel World Championships are also available on YouTube in locations where no official coverage is provided.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're away from home right now, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 from anywhere

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How to watch the UCI Gravel World Championships in the UK

In the UK you can watch the UCI Gravel World Championships thanks to TNT Sports. TNT Sports is available via HBO Max, with the cheapest package priced at £25.99 a month across a 12-month term.

The women's race will broadcast across TNT Sports 3 and 4 with the men's race exclusively on TNT Sports 3.

How to watch the UCI Gravel World Championships in the USA and Canada

In the US and Canada, Flobikes has been granted the broadcast rights for the Gravel World Championships. Subscriptions for US viewers cost $39.99 a month, or $155.88 for the year.

In Canada it will set you back CA$49.99 a month with big savings on long-term plans.

How to watch the UCI Gravel World Championships in Australia

Cycling fans in Australia can watch the Gravel World Championships free on SBS On Demand with paid streaming service Stan Sport also carrying the action.

An SBS account requires a valid Australian postcode (e.g. 2042).

For Stan Sport, the most basic plan costs AUD$9.99 a month, but viewers will need to have the Sport add-on to watch the Gravel World Championships, which costs an additional AUD$20 per month.

UCI Gravel World Championships 2026: Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Race Date Australian Time (AWST) UK Time (BST) European Time (CET) Elite Women Sat 10 Oct 10:10am 3:10am 4:10am Elite Men Sun 11 Oct 10:10am 3:10am 4:10am