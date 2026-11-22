I was out for a ride with my friend Bernard last week. As we rode along a quiet, relatively narrow lane, I glanced down at my bike computer. At that moment, Bernard shoulder barged me off the road and onto a rough verge. After a few seconds of ungainly cyclocrossing, I jumped back onto the road, grateful that there hadn’t been anything solid lurking in the verge and that there hadn’t been a kerb.

“What the hell?” I said.

“Uh, sorry,” said Bernard. “I was looking behind. You know how it is.”

I told him that successfully looking behind without swerving helplessly around the road is more or less the entry qualification for going for a ride with someone.

“Oh, give over,” he said. “It wouldn’t bother anyone else. You have some weird phobia about crashing, and that’s all you.”

Michael Hutchinson Michael Hutchinson is a writer, journalist and former professional cyclist. As a rider he won multiple national titles in both Britain and Ireland and competed at the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games. He was a three-time Brompton folding-bike World Champion, and once hit 73 mph riding down a hill in Wales. His Dr Hutch columns appears in every issue of Cycling Weekly magazine

Now, I will admit to some superstitions around cycling. I don’t like yellow bar tape. I put my left shoe on first and regard anyone who does otherwise as a little suspect. I put my sunglasses legs inside my helmet straps, and to hell with the rest of you.

But a phobia isn’t like that. A phobia is “an irrational fear”. And by my reckoning crashing is just about as rational a fear as you can have. There are many flavours of crash, from the failed-to-clip-out pratfall to the getting-run-down-by-a-lorry hospital stay, but it’s healthy to have an aversion to every single one of them.

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I explained this to Bernard. “Yeah,” he said. “That’s always been your problem. The rest of us regard crashing sometimes as a sign that you’re a proper cyclist. Hitting the deck sometimes is just necessary.”

I’ve heard this before, from WorldTour pros and veteran amateurs alike. And I don’t care. My first target on any ride is to stay upright. Everything else comes second. You can call me a coward, but I’m a coward with a fairly minimal number of bolts helping to hold my skeleton together.

I’d accept that there have been occasions where my approach has been a tactical disadvantage. In the midst of a road race bunch, if another rider wanted my bit of road, I usually handed it over as if they’d put a knife to my ribs. Invariably, I got squeezed to the back of the bunch, which is nice and safe, but means it’s only a matter of time before the bunch splits and you’re not in the clever bit anymore.

So you have to try to squeeze up the side of the bunch, and on the side of the bunch if a lead-out dude with a knife wants your bit of road, you’re on the grass. Most of my road race crashes were exactly this scenario – I’ve picked myself out of a lot of ditches and hedges. To that extent Bernard’s shoulder barge felt familiar. On at least one circuit race, I actually hid behind the hedge in question till the race was over, because you can only rip through so many hedgerows before you get a reputation.

At least ditches and hedges are relatively soft. Because that’s the irony to my crash-phobia – I’ve crashed as much as I think I deserve, but only rarely done myself much damage. The way I shudder at the thought of an accident, you’d think I’d hospitalised myself many times. But I’ve never broken a bone. I concussed myself once, but that was back in the merry days when crossing the line unable to remember your name was still regarded as hilarious. I’ve left some skin behind here and there. But that’s it.

Interestingly, this takes us back to superstitions, another one of which is never congratulating yourself on your imperviousness to crashes. If I’m not here next week you’ll know that Bernard finally put me in hospital.