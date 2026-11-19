Rider safety “must be the number one priority”, Ben Healy has reiterated, following a string of incidents involving vehicles on race courses this season.

The EF Education-EasyPost rider was one of the instigators of a five-minute protest at the start of Il Lombardia last month, where the peloton united against, what they called in a joint statement, “the unnecessary risk our lives are being subjected to”.

The concerns came after 19-year-old Finlay Tarling was killed in a collision with a non-race vehicle at the Tour of Portugal in August. Vehicles then entered the course at the Giro dell’Emilia and Coppa Bernocchi in early October, before a police motorbike going against the direction of the peloton at Tre Valli Varesine struck Pinarello Q36.5 riders Marcel Camprubí and Thomas Gloag, who required stitches in his knee.

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“Obviously Finlay dying in the summer clearly wasn’t enough for anyone to take some immediate action,” Healy told Cycling Weekly. “I definitely don’t have all the answers for what needs to happen, but I think the riders needed to show that this is something that we are talking about and thinking about, and actually, we have the power to make change, because that’s what we want.

“Unfortunately, if race organisers suffer because of that, I think you can’t prioritise that over our safety. Our safety must be the number one priority.”

Riders at Il Lombardia delayed the start by five minutes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following Tre Valli Varesine, Healy contacted Tom Pidcock, who had told the press he was “mad” after his Pinarello Q36.5 team-mates were knocked off their bikes. The pair then gathered representatives from every team that would be at Il Lombardia four days later, and made a group chat to organise a protest. “Every single team was in agreement,” Healy said.

“I think everyone’s along the same lines: cars on the course isn’t acceptable, is it? That’s the main driving point behind this.”

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Over a month has now passed since the Il Lombardia protest, and Healy said he’s yet to see any progress.

“To be honest, nothing’s happened, really,” he said. “People are talking about it, the media’s talking about it, but no one’s approached me. I haven’t seen any visible change, which is slightly disappointing, isn’t it?”

In Healy's view, “the buck stops” with the UCI, the governing body that sanctions events. “It should be their responsibility to ensure that they put their silver seal on a race, so to say, so it’s safe and approved by them,” he said.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of the organisations and how they can make races safer. I think that’s a discussion that has to happen above me, unfortunately.

“I just really felt like we needed to get the ball rolling and start a conversation, and at least have a discussion. It’s not [about] blaming anyone right now, it’s just starting a discussion to say, ‘We, as riders, are concerned. Let’s talk about this and try and move forward from this.’”

Healy is a former Irish champion, Tour de France stage winner, and UCI Road World Championships bronze medallist. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Race organisers have highlighted the logistical difficulty of policing hundreds of kilometres of public roads. “It’s totally impossible,” Kiko García, technical director of the Vuelta a España and managing director of the International Association of Cycling Race Organisers (AIOCC), told Cycling Weekly.

“In a 200km race, depending on the region, sometimes you have more than 300, 400, 500 different small roads [coming off the course],” García added.

One solution Healy suggests is a bigger emphasis on closed circuits in course design.

“I think there are some really great examples of stage races that are going towards circuits to make it safer and better for the spectators,” he said.

“If you can’t do a 200km point-to-point because there are going to be cars on the course, then I don’t think you should do that.

“Especially since Finlay Tarling’s death, every time that I’ve seen it, it’s like, ‘This can’t happen anymore. You can’t risk your life when you’re racing a bike. It’s just silly.’”

Healy is one of a raft of riders to speak out about rider safety in light of incidents involving cars on race courses.

In September, Visma-Lease a Bike's Matthew Brennan said he thought it was "disgraceful" that "nothing has changed" following Tarling's death.

Paul Seixas (Deacthlon CMA CGM) also spoke on the topic last month, calling for "better standards" of safety at events.

The UCI was approached for comment.