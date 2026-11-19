Primož Roglič is to ride on for one more year, writing his "final chapter" at NSN Cycling, it was revealed on Wednesday evening.

The 37-year-old was subject to months of speculation over his future after it was revealed that he would not be continuing at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, but it is only in mid-November that his future has been decided. He has signed a one-year contract for 2027.

The Slovenian, a five-time Grand Tour winner, finished second at the this year's Vuelta a España and is the European time trial champion, so clearly still has the shape to perform at the highest level.

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"I always like challenges," Roglič said in a press release. "That's why I'm here, to take these on together and see what the future brings us.

"It took me some time to figure out how to make a chapter in my life where I am peaceful, but the answer is actually simple with the team name: Never Say Never. It feels like the perfect connection.

"I still believe I have some work to do - in both racing and with myself. I have the drive and also the attitude not just to race, but also achieve things.'

The former ski jumper turned pro with LottoNL-Jumbo in 2016, going on to become one of the best general classification riders, after winning his first Tour de France stage in 2017. He won his first Vuelta a España in 2019, going on to win it three more times, adding the Giro d'Italia title in 2023.

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After eight years with Jumbo-Visma, he joined Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in 2024, where he was usurped as the team's GC star by the signing of Remco Evenepoel last year, and the rise of Giulio Pellizzari and Florian Lipowitz.

At NSN, he will join fellow incoming riders Richard Carapaz, Santiago Buitrago and Lennert Van Eetvelt.

"Welcoming Primož Roglič to NSN Cycling Team is a hugely exciting moment for our organization. From the first moment we spoke, it was evident that Primož still has a lot of passion for the sport and a drive to be the best he can. It was an easy decision to make," NSN General Manager Kjell Carlström said.

"Primož is one of the outstanding riders of his generation. His achievements speak for themselves, and the opportunity to bring someone with his experience, quality and winning mentality into our team is something we are incredibly proud of.

"This signing reflects the ambition we have for the future. We want to compete at the highest level, challenge for major results and continue building a team capable of achieving great things. We are confident that Primož can play an important role in that journey, and we look forward to seeing him race in NSN colours."