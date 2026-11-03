Advent calendars just got the glow-up that cyclists have been waiting for – My top picks for 2026

It's November, which means the holiday season is just around the corner, and it's time to start thinking about advent. I might be 36, but I still love an advent calendar and fully embrace the German heritage I married into; nowadays, it's more about seeing my son's face than my own daily anticipation, but it's still a Christmas tradition I endorse.

For some cyclists, myself included, December can bring so much bad weather that it can get you down. Fortunately, the holiday season provides plenty of distraction, but a busy schedule requires a plan. With Black Friday and Thanksgiving weekend on the horizon, sorting your advent now allows you to tick it off the list early on.

Check out the 42 best early Black Friday Bike Deals

Given how much the holidays can cost, we tend to keep advent special but affordable, with a range of sweets and chocolates, alongside the odd fun toy or Hot Wheels car. However, when advent calendars had a glow-up in recent years, I had to investigate.

I ended up down a bit of a rabbit hole and realised there are some really fun options out there, far beyond tiny chocolates and LEGO Mini Figures (Okay, I must confess, I do enjoy a LEGO advent calendar), but there is so much more out there now, including options for grown-ups.

I was surprised to find so many ideal options for cyclists too, including options from well-known brands like Wera Tools, Muc-Off, and My Protein. So, here it is: the culmination of an afternoon well spent (in my opinion) going down the rabbit hole in search of the best 2026 advent calendars for cyclists.