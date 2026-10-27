If you’re shopping for the best road or gravel wheels this Autumn, Hunt Bike Wheels has an interesting proposition. Hunt’s Black Friday Price Promise means that if you buy any Hunt wheelset in October and the price drops within 60 days, Hunt will refund the difference.

This offer lets you secure a road or gravel wheelset right away for the best of autumn riding, with zero risk of missing out if there is a better Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal.

Shop the best Hunt Wheels with the best price guarantee.

To claim, buy your wheels and complete the 60 Day Ride & Return form on Hunt's Rider Support Portal. If that wheelset is discounted within 60 days of your purchase, Hunt will refund the difference between what you paid and the lower price. Full terms and conditions are available on the Hunt Wheels website.

Black Friday 2026 is just around the corner, and as Cycling Weekly's resident deal-hunting guru, my colleagues and I will bring you the best early Black Friday cycling deals from now until the weekend at the end of November.

Best Hunt Road Wheels

Best Hunt Gravel Wheels

Our expert testers have put most Hunt wheels to the test and consistently rated them highly. Many have also earned Editors' Choice awards.

Hunt has arguably improved its range by advancing aerodynamic engineering, introducing recyclable materials, and refining front- and rear-specific designs for better durability and compliance.

Above, I've highlighted some of the best Hunt road-and-gravel wheels. If you want a deep dive on any of these, search Cycling Weekly for the set you have in mind to read in-depth testing and opinions from our expert testers.