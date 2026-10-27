Need new wheels now? Don't hesitate, as Hunt guarantees they will refund the difference if your wheels get cheaper before Black Friday
Renowned for manufacturing some of the finest bike wheels, the Hunt Price Promise means you can grab a new wheelset before the Black Friday Sale even begins and still get the best price
If you’re shopping for the best road or gravel wheels this Autumn, Hunt Bike Wheels has an interesting proposition. Hunt’s Black Friday Price Promise means that if you buy any Hunt wheelset in October and the price drops within 60 days, Hunt will refund the difference.
This offer lets you secure a road or gravel wheelset right away for the best of autumn riding, with zero risk of missing out if there is a better Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal.
Shop the best Hunt Wheels with the best price guarantee.
To claim, buy your wheels and complete the 60 Day Ride & Return form on Hunt's Rider Support Portal. If that wheelset is discounted within 60 days of your purchase, Hunt will refund the difference between what you paid and the lower price. Full terms and conditions are available on the Hunt Wheels website.
Black Friday 2026 is just around the corner, and as Cycling Weekly's resident deal-hunting guru, my colleagues and I will bring you the best early Black Friday cycling deals from now until the weekend at the end of November.
Best Hunt Road Wheels
Best Hunt Gravel Wheels
Our expert testers have put most Hunt wheels to the test and consistently rated them highly. Many have also earned Editors' Choice awards.
Hunt has arguably improved its range by advancing aerodynamic engineering, introducing recyclable materials, and refining front- and rear-specific designs for better durability and compliance.
Above, I've highlighted some of the best Hunt road-and-gravel wheels. If you want a deep dive on any of these, search Cycling Weekly for the set you have in mind to read in-depth testing and opinions from our expert testers.
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Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cycling Weekly and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.