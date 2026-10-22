Using photochromic (light-adaptive) lenses on your cycling sunglasses is one of the smartest upgrades you can make to your winter cycling kit.

With the winter sun staying lower on the horizon, it can create intense glare off damp roads or frost, followed by deep shadows around tree lines or buildings, meaning a standard pair of cycling sunglasses becomes less effective.

Photochromics cleverly shift automatically so your view of the road or trail isn't affected as the light changes. Particularly useful for winter rides, with limited daylight if you set off at dawn and finish under full sun. They eliminate the hassle of being forced to remove your sunglasses as you ride or even swapping lenses mid-ride.

Beyond the pure dawn-to-dusk convenience, adaptive lenses enhance on-bike safety in winter by keeping your eyes shielded from eye-watering wind, grit and road spray that comes with the worst weather of winter.

Below, I've selected some of the best photochromic lens-equipped sunglasses, with various price points.

Anti-fogging technology is also very handy during winter rides, and many will come with an additional moisture-repelling coating on the lens or anti-fogging cutouts.

Photochromic Cycling Sunglasses - UK Deals

Photochromic Cycling Sunglasses - US Deals

These sunglasses deals are available at various cycling retailers in the UK and US. It's worth noting that Cycling Weekly readers can get an additional 10% off sunglasses that are in the Sigma Sports Sale with our exclusive code: CYCLINGWEEKLYEXTRA10.

Shop the Sigma Sports Warehouse Clearance Sale.