Finding the best indoor smart trainer can feel overwhelming with so many options in a crowded market. There are plenty of smart trainers available, with leading brands like Garmin, Wahoo, and Justo all to consider. Most are very similar in specs and build, so it often comes down to budget.

Get the Garmin Tacx Flux 2 Smart Trainer for just $499.99.

Garmin recently launched the Tacx Nēra smart trainer, which comes with an impressive spec sheet and a huge $999 price tag to match. That's a massive investment for anyone, but if you're after one of Garmin's top-rated trainers, then you can get the Garmin Tacx Flux 2 Smart Trainer for just $499.99, which is a massive 29% off the usual $700 price.

I enjoy using my smart trainer to mix up my workouts with virtual rides and structured training plans. The Garmin Tacx Flux is compatible with the best indoor training apps, such as Zwift and ROUVY. Garmin also offers the Tacx Training app, which is free to use, with a wide variety of workout types.

Key features that make the Tacx Flux one of the best smart indoor trainers include its smooth and silent performance, designed to keep vibration and noise levels to the absolute minimum. It offers a superbly realistic ride feel, with up to 16% incline simulation, and can handle the most explosive sprints, up to 2,000 watts.

At this price, it really is one of the best smart trainer deals we've seen for a long time.

Elsewhere, if you want to invest the savings made on the Flux 2 into your indoor setup, then one of the best indoor fans is the way to go. Things can get very hot and sweaty riding indoors, and a quality fan is a great buy to keep things feeling cooler.

Save 17% ($25.04) Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Fan: was $149.99 now $124.95 at Amazon Save 17%. The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo delivers fine evaporative micro-misting, cordless portability, and targeted, ultra-quiet airflow. If you're after a compact and hassle-free cooling solution for your indoor trainer this winter, the HydroGo is a great option.

The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Portable Misting Fan is 17% off, down to $124.95. The Shark is an ultra-powerful portable fan that mists and cools anywhere. For indoor cycling, especially if you're short on space, it offers targeted, evaporative cooling without the footprint of an industrial floor blower.

It also has a built-in rechargeable battery that lets you place the fan precisely where you need it, on a desk or a dedicated bike trainer table, without the need to be running extension cords across the floor.

These indoor cycling deals are US-based, but below you'll find the best Garmin Tacx trainer deals across the range. They'll also show deals located in your location and currency.