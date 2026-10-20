Garmin has quietly unveiled three new models in its bike computer lineup, and a new addition to its smart indoor trainer Tacx range.

The headline grabber is the new flagship Garmin Edge 1060 bike computer, replacing the top-tier Garmin Edge 1050. The new Edge 1060 adds an onboard microphone and speaker, plus intelligent navigation, improved battery life, and its signature high-resolution display.

Elsewhere, the Explore 3 series caters to touring and recreational riders who prioritise straightforward navigation over deep performance metrics, with an Explore 3 Plus variant borrowing the 1060's voice and audio features.

Perfectly timed for indoor riding season, Garmin’s Tacx division has released the Nēra smart trainer, which offers the preinstalled Zwift Cog and Click virtual shifting system. The Nēra also brings all-new multidirectional movement, with built-in motion pods designed directly into the unit for what they claim will be a comfortable and realistic ride.

All the new Garmin devices are available now, and below you'll find more information and the all-important prices.

Garmin Edge 1060

The Corretto LS jerseys are the the first new products in the Castelli Transition range. (Image credit: Garmin)

Taking over the top spot in Garmin’s computer lineup, the new Edge 1060 builds on the Edge 1050 with key hardware and navigation upgrades. It also becomes the most expensive bike computer on the market, launching at $799.99/£699.99 and surpassing the 1050 by about $100/£100.

The headline addition is hands-free voice control. Powered by an integrated microphone and speaker, riders can trigger actions simply by saying "OK Garmin," keeping hands safely on the handlebars. The unit also integrates with the Garmin Messenger app to send and play audio messages on the go.

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Route planning gets a boost with real-time road closure alerts, interactive route previews, and a "free flow routing" mode designed to prioritise uninterrupted paths with minimal stops.

On top of a customisable home screen and emergency reverse charging. Battery life ranges from 20 hours under heavy load to 60 hours in battery saver mode, the same as the 1050.

There's no solar charging seen on other Garmin devices because the Edge 1060 uses a bright liquid crystal display panel (inherited from the Edge 105O and can't utilise the Garmin solar-harvesting Power Glass.

Garmin Edge Explore 3 and Edge Explore 3 Plus

The Garmin Edge Explore 3 and Edge Explore 3 Plus replace the popular Explore 2 bike computer. (Image credit: Garmin)

Expanding its bike computer lineup, Garmin has unveiled the Edge Explore 3 and Edge Explore 3 Plus. Succeeding the popular Edge Explore 2, Garmin says the new units are designed to be easy-to-use GPS cycling computers

The two siblings are the same size, with the Plus adding internal hardware.

The main addition to the higher-spec Explore 3 Plus is hands-free voice control, thanks to a new onboard microphone and speaker—mirroring the tech on the Edge 1060. Both units get boosted navigation, including pin-drop navigation, live road hazard warnings, "free flow routing" to avoid frequent stops, and interactive previews of upcoming points of interest.

Under heavy use, the standard Explore 3 delivers up to 16 hours of battery life, while the feature-rich Plus model offers 14 hours; both extend to an impressive 48 hours in battery saver mode.

Elsewhere, the feature list includes Garmin Coach training plans, live tracking, incident detection, e-bike and smartwatch connectivity, and real-time carbon footprint metrics.

Pricing for the Garmin Edge Explore 3 is $399.99/£349.99, and the Garmin Edge Explore 3 Plus is $499.99/£429.99.

The Edge Explore 3 and Edge Explore 3 Plus are designed for ease of use. (Image credit: Garmin)

Tacx Nēra Smart Trainer

The Tacx Nēra comes in a tradional cassette version or with the Zwift Cog and Click system. (Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin, which owns Tacx, has expanded its indoor cycling ecosystem with the launch of the Tacx Nēra, a performance smart trainer positioned alongside the premium Tacx Neo 3M and Tacx Neo 2T models.

The unit is ride-ready out of the box, available with either a preinstalled cassette or a Zwift Ready configuration with the Zwift Cog and Click for virtual shifting.

Built to handle heavy efforts, the Nēra supports sprint efforts up to 2,200 watts, simulates gradients up to 20%, and maintains an impressive power and cadence accuracy within 1%.

All new integrated motion pods deliver multidirectional movement, covering forward, backward, and side-to-side motion, for what they say is a comfortable, immersive ride feel. Connectivity is equally robust, with built-in Wi-Fi for fast virtual racing on Zwift or ROUVY, plus native syncing with compatible Edge computers and the best Garmin smartwatches.

The Nēra is also compatible with the Tacx Alpine hill climb and steering simulator, and can be collapsed and carried with foldable legs and a built-in carry handle.

The standard Tacx Nēra and the Tacx Nēra with Cog and Click are priced at $999.99/£859.99.