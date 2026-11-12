More Chinese bikes are coming to the World Tour peloton, you can now talk to your bike computer if you get lonely on rides, and, apparently, 30.5-inch wheels are a thing.

There's a lot going on in the world of cycling tech, this November, as video editor Jamie outlines in our monthly nerd-out...

Bahrain Victorious and Factor break up

Bianchi leaves the WorldTour for 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bahrain Victorious have ended their partnership with Bianchi bikes, after just one year.

Bianchi and the Bahrain Victorious team say that the termination of the contract – with immediate effect – was mutual.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Italian brand's parent company has until late May to renegotiate payments on its debts, amid a structural reorganisation, after the company accrued huge debts in the past few years.

Announcing the end of the relationship, a representative from Bianchi stated: "We thank everyone involved for their commitment and professionalism, and wish the team every success in its next chapter."

Bahrain Victorious' spokesperson added: "We have valued Bianchi’s support and the passion for cycling its people brought to the team. As we look ahead to our next chapter, we thank everyone at Bianchi for their dedication and wish the company every success for the future.”

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Moving forward, the team will be using Factor bikes. Factor has been looking for a way back into the World Tour since stepping away from Israel Premier-Tech.

Pardus in WorldTour

The SPK Evo G4 aero bike (Image credit: Pardus)

Moving up in the world of pro cycling is Chinease bike brand, Pardus. The marque will be taking over sponsorship of the Total Energies team, and their development teams, in a multi-year partnership.

Pardus take over from Cube, who will sponsor NSN next year, and it makes Pardus the second Chinese direct-to-consumer brand to be present in the pro peloton in just a few years, joining XDS.

Just like X-LAB and XDS, before they joined the World Tour, you probably haven't heard of Pardus – but the name is much more well known in the East. In fact, Pardus supplied bikes to the Chinese National team at the Rio and Paris Olympics, but clearly, it’s committed to boosting the brand’s recognition here in Europe too.

The team will have access to the Robin Evo G3 climbing bike, which has a competitive frame weight of 740 grams, and the rather funky looking SPK Evo G4 aero bike complete with bayonet fork and the Gomera Evo TT bike.

Newman launch 30.5-inch wheelsize

Newmen says it is "responding to growing interest" (Image credit: Newmen)

Newmen has released a new gravel wheelset, the G48, which as the name suggests, is a 48mm deep set of hoops. The external width 45mm and the internal measures 27mm.

More interestingly, these are available in 3 sizes: 28-inch, 32-inch, and, 30.5-inch. Whilst 32-inch wheels have been making headlines lately, this is the first time (that we're aware of), that the 30.5-inch option has been available for gravel riders.

Commenting on the introduction, the German component brand told us: "this wheel size is still relatively unfamiliar within the gravel segment. With this expansion, Newmen is responding to the growing interest in larger wheel sizes and offering riders more choice across its gravel range."

Garmin adds voice commands

You can now speak to your Garmin (Image credit: Garmin)

In October, Coros released its new Dura 2 Solar, whilst Garmin unveiled its Edge 1060.

The two units look very different (we'll bring you a head-to-head test, soon), but, they both share one feature: voice commands.

The Coros allows you to request the device to set up heart rate alerts, switch pages, set reminders, or leave post-ride training notes. The Garmin will let you ask for real-time performance metrics, set the screen brightness, control the map or your music or route to the closest coffee shop and even report a pothole.

Would you use these features? Let us know in the comments below.

Zwift+

Zwift's new membership brings the virtual world to life (Image credit: Future)

One of the main drawbacks or complaints of Zwift is the lack of realism, but, the brand has made steps to address that with its new Zwift Video feature, as part of Zwift Plus membership.

Alongside Zwift Coach, which creates structured training plans based on rider goals, Zwift Video provides real-world riding routes. It could be said that this somewhat steps on the toes of Rouvy, which is recently acquired, but the brand says this is something it began working on before the merger.

As for pricing, it is a fair bit more expensive than the standard tier of Zwift, that is around £18 a month, this is £29.99.