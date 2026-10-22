Coros announces sun-powered Dura 2 Solar bike computer, featuring voice control and integrated AI capabilities

Following hot on the heels of Garmin's new voice-controlled Edge 1060 is the new Coros Dura 2 Solar bike computer, which improves on the Dura Solar in both hardware and software.

Most notably, the Dura 2 Solar goes all-in on voice control and moves away from fiddling with your bike computer mid-ride with sweaty or frozen-solid hands while careening downhill.

Staple features like the Dura Solar’s impressive 120+ hours of battery life (with two hours of battery life gained for every hour of sunlight exposure) and easy integration with the Coros app for data uploading and analysis remain with the Dura 2 Solar.

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(Image credit: Coros)

What's new?

Trimming weight seems to be a goal for many brands these days, and Coros is no different. The Dura 2 Solar weighs just under 100 grams, thanks in part to a carbon backplate, and is only 5.7mm thick at the upper bezel. Its predecessor, the Dura Solar, is 102 grams.

Despite dropping 3 grams, the Dura 2 Solar has a larger display. The Dura 2 has a 3.5-inch screen with the solar panel at the bottom, while the Dura Solar has a 2.7-inch display with the solar panel at the top. Both computers’ displays are touchscreens, and Coros says the Dura 2 Solar’s touchscreen stays responsive even with wet or gloved fingers.

Notably, the Dura 2 Solar’s screen has a 38Hz refresh rate, the fastest of any MIP display.

(Image credit: Coros)

Coros aims to make interacting with the computer easy, giving riders tactile buttons, haptics, a touchscreen, and voice control to navigate the Dura 2 Solar’s features. Haptics and voice control are the two new additions for this product release.

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With voice control enabled, riders can skip buttons and the touchscreen and issue commands to switch pages, set reminders, and set ride alerts. Users can also use voice control to leave post-ride training notes that upload to the Coros app. Finally, riders can vocalise map pins or points of interest to be saved to riding maps.

Lastly, the Dura 2 Solar has its own MCP gateway. The MCP gateway lets riders upload data directly to Claude and ChatGPT without a DIY GitHub script. This is particularly interesting because Coros seems to be the first major cycling computer brand to offer a native MCP gateway.

Some open-source MCP connectors exist for Wahoo and Garmin, but neither brand offers an official one. As of May 2026, Garmin had an open feature request for a native MCP gateway. Coros is leading the way in the AI Era by providing an MCP connector out of the box.

The Dura 2 Solar is compatible with a variety of sensors: heart rate monitors, power meters, the best turbo smart trainers, radar, lights, and e-bikes.

Additionally, the Dura 2 Solar supports connectivity with many common data collection and virtual cycling platforms: Zwift, Wahoo, Strava, RideWithGPS, Komoot, TrainingPeaks, TrainerRoad.

The Dura 2 Solar costs $499 and will be available starting November 3, 2026.

Tech spec