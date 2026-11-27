A client recently asked me to explain the differences between several chain lubes he’d seen online. I settled down with a brew and did some research.

Now, I don’t have a doctorate in chemistry, but looking at the labels on these lubes was enough to make me wonder how we ever managed to turn a wheel in the 80s. How we managed to get to the café and back without access to advanced ceramic technology, graphene, nanoparticles and molecular engineering remains something of a mystery.

Some lubricants now cost more per litre than a rather respectable single malt whisky. Determining the differences between them is similar to unpacking the “science” of shampoo bottles. But beneath all the marketing nonsense lies an uncomfortable truth: some chain lubricants really are considerably better than others, just, not necessarily for the reasons printed on the bottle.

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Much of the important friction and hence wear in a bike chain occurs inside the chain itself, where the pins, inner-link bearing surfaces and rollers move against one another. These are tiny contact areas subjected to significant loads, repeatedly articulating as the chain travels around the drivetrain. A lubricant needs to penetrate these internal surfaces, maintain an effective lubricating film and survive the rather unpleasant combination of pressure, movement, moisture and contamination.

Making something slippery is relatively easy. Keeping it slippery while preventing it from becoming contaminated with abrasive particles is considerably more challenging: mix oil with sufficiently fine road grit and you've effectively created a grinding paste.

Much of the important friction and hence wear in a bike chain occurs inside the chain itself (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

For years, the industry has encouraged cyclists to select lubricants according to the weather. Wet lube for rain. Dry lube for sunshine. It's a convenient distinction for a shop display, but a rather crude one from an engineering perspective.

Traditional wet lubricants remain fluid, generally offering good persistence and water resistance. Unfortunately, some also retain considerable amounts of contamination, hence those “Rookie Tattoos” on the inside of your calf.

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Many dry lubricants use a liquid carrier that evaporates, leaving behind waxes or other lubricating materials. Their effectiveness depends on what remains after that carrier disappears and how clean you managed to get the chain in the beginning.

Chain waxing has become one of cycling's fashionable obsessions, but unlike some industry trends, this one has considerable engineering merit. A suitable wax formulation can provide excellent lubrication whilst retaining considerably less abrasive contamination than many conventional oils.

And the numbers make interesting reading. In comparative testing published by Zero Friction Cycling in April 2025, the five best-performing hot-melt waxes averaged only 16% of the chain's recommended wear allowance over 5000km of mixed riding. The five best-performing conventional wet lubes averaged 104%.

What does that mean? Well, with wax, you could get over 25000km out of a single chain; given that you typically get three chains worth of wear out of every cassette and chainring, that means changing your cassette every 75000km – quite a saving if you have one of the new Campy cassettes that cost upwards of £650.

Of course, controlled testing cannot replicate every rider's conditions, and real-world performance depends on preparation, application and maintenance. If your chain isn’t clinically clean before it goes into the hot wax then you are not going to get anywhere near those sorts of numbers.

Nevertheless, the underlying advantage of reducing abrasive contamination is difficult to ignore. Naturally, the industry has responded as though somebody has just discovered fire. Hence, the arrival of all manner of competition: ceramic particles, graphene, tungsten disulphide and various other exotic materials.

These materials all have potentially useful properties in lubrication. But there is an enormous difference between a material possessing impressive tribological properties and that material actually improving the performance of a bicycle chain lubricant. The additive needs to reach the relevant surfaces, remain appropriately dispersed, and function effectively under the loads and operating conditions found inside a chain. Its presence alone proves nothing.

"There is an enormous difference between a material possessing impressive tribological properties and that material actually improving the performance of a bicycle chain lubricant"

Whenever a manufacturer claims to have developed the world's fastest lubricant, there are two questions worth asking: “Under what conditions? And for how long?” The answers are likely to be considerably less impressive than the headline.

The industry’s obsession with watts has introduced another complication. Friction, wear protection and lubricant durability are different performance characteristics. They are related, but they are not interchangeable. A lubricant that performs exceptionally well in a short, lab efficiency test might perform rather differently after several hundred kilometres of contaminated riding.

For a professional cyclist, saving a couple of watts may be worth considerable expense and inconvenience. For someone riding through a British winter, extending the life of a £300 cassette might be a more attractive proposition.

Chain lubricants are commercially attractive products. They're consumable, compact and offer almost limitless opportunities for differentiation. A new additive, some carefully selected laboratory data and suitably pseudo-scientific claims on the packaging can create an entirely new product story. Whether it creates a significantly better lubricant is another matter. The best lube for you varies massively depending upon your requirements: do you want to save half a watt, or, £300?

"Technical innovation and marketing innovation are two entirely separate disciplines. The cycling industry happens to be rather good at both"

That's not to dismiss genuine innovation. Modern lubrication technology has delivered some impressive improvements, and the evidence suggests that choosing the right lubricant can make a substantial difference. But technical innovation and marketing innovation are two entirely separate disciplines. The cycling industry happens to be rather good at both. I would always recommend looking at reputable independent testing rather than the marketing claims.

What do you use? Well, I have and will continue to use simple paraffin wax with 10% 1.6micron PTFE applied to a spotlessly clean chain. It costs very little and stays put for over around 1000 miles of use in any weather. If you have never waxed a chain get your local good mechanic to do one for you. Why? “Because you’re worth it!”