A 19-year-old French rider has revealed he is quitting cycling, saying his "head and heart" said stop.

Hugo Boucher, of Netcompany-Ineos Racing Academy, announced on Thursday that he will be stepping away from pro cycling.

"It took me a long time to write these lines," the 19-year-old wrote on an Instagram post. "Probably because I didn't have the courage to admit that this story was coming to an end. And yet today we're here."

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Boucher signed with the British development team in July 2025 in his first year racing U23. After the call with his "dream team" ended, Boucher remembers his hands shaking, but his time in the squad would be short-lived. Boucher finished the 2026 season with only 11 days spent racing.

Looking back at his short career, 2023 stands as a highlight for the young French rider. In his second year as a U17 rider, Boucher won the French national title in Plédran (Côtes d'Armor), the Chrono des Nations and three titles at the French Track Cycling Championships.

"I still remember the first time I put on the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale shirt," he remembered in the post. "I was 16 and the feeling of doing something big."

With Decathlon's junior team, Boucher went on to finish sixth in Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, the Pévèle Classic, the Tour du Carmausin Ségala, and the French National Time Trial Championships. In 2025, he collected a slew of near-podium finishes in junior races, including the Classic Coeur de Brenne U19 and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

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"Going pro isn't the end in itself," Boucher continued. "I spent a whole season battling my body, sickness, injuries repeatedly, unable to show what I was capable of, only a shadow of myself. Something went off, and today the heart and head say stop."

Boucher isn't alone in his early withdrawal from the sport. The risks of racing at high speeds with little protection, on top of a demanding training and race schedule, are driving many young riders to leave the sport. Just last month, 24-year-old Robin Orins retired from pro cycling after suffering exhaustion and panic attacks.



"This sport gave me everything: friendships, the pride of my parents, tears of joy, trips, a tricolour jersey," Boucher continued. "It taught me to know myself, to surpass myself, to allow sacrifices for what we really want, to be disciplined and to work as a team.

"Looking back, the kid I was and everything he dreamed of... I believe the deal is done."