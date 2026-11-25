Five-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar has insisted that doping in cycling is essentially a thing of the past, claiming that modern WorldTour riders now conduct themselves with more professionalism.

Pogačar was being interviewed over the weekend by Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport and the Slovenian was responding to questions about the overnight drug testing that took place during this year's Tour de France, when both the race leader and defending champion, and his closest rival Jonas Vingegaard, were woken up in the wee hours of the morning before stage 15 to supply samples.

While nothing negative subsequently emerged about the tests, and Pogačar went on to claim his fifth Tour de France crown, Vingegaard crashed the day after his test, and the Visma-Lease a Bike rider was forced to withdraw from the race with a broken collarbone.

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Modern riders face huge scrutiny in the post-Lance Armstrong era, and anti-doping tests can be conducted by agents of the International Testing Agency (ITA) between 11pm and 6am during races, but it is extremely unusual and should only take place in exceptional circumstances, with permission from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

It later transpired multiple midnight tests had taken place, with riders from several teams targeted. The ITA defended its actions, despite nothing seemingly being unearthed.

Speaking to La Gazzetta at an event organised by his management agency, A&J All Sports, Pogačar was adamant that the peloton was now a clean place.

“I would put my hand in the fire for myself and for the vast majority of the peloton,” the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider told the Italian newspaper. “Doping simply doesn't exist for most of the peloton nowadays.”

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"We race with our hearts and the right mindset – we all know that prohibited, banned substances can damage one’s health," the 28-year-old rider continued. "Cycling is a sport, and no one wants to risk their life for it. Of course, there will always be someone who tries to take a shortcut, but regardless, I’ve met so many riders over the years, and every one of them loves cycling.

"Everyone dedicates 100 per cent of their life to it, committing to proper nutrition and thorough preparation. The coaches are excellent, there’s a strong focus on recovery – in short, an immense amount of work goes into it.

“At the same time, cycling is a sport, and nobody wants to risk their life for it. One mistake and you could end up selling ice cream or something like that.”

The ice cream reference is an apparent side swipe at Riccardo Riccò, the Italian rider who was banned from cycling for life in December 2020 after being caught doping several times, and who now runs two ice cream parlours in his home country.

In response, Riccò, a former Giro d'Italia runner up, said on his Instagram stories: “I accept the dissing. I expected it beforehand... All I can say is that before talking about this, you should be 100% sure of what you're saying. It only takes a moment, and you'll end up like me."