Riccardo Riccò banned for life by anti-doping authorities

Riccardo Riccò has been banned from cycling for life by anti-doping authorities.

The Italian pro was initially suspended back in 2012 after he was found guilty of blood doping, the second doping ban of his career.

But NADO Italia, the Italian national anti-doping organisation, announced on Monday (December 14) that the 37-year-old had been banned for life.

Riccò, winner of three Giro d’Italia stages, served his first doping ban in 2008 after he test positive for the blood-booster CERA during the Tour de France, which resulted in a two-year suspension.

He then made his comeback in 2010, but in February 2011 he was hospitalised due to a botched blood transfusion that made him seriously ill.

The following year an anti-doping tribunal found Riccò guilty of blood doping and handed him a 12-year suspension, which was due to end in 2024.

But the decision by NADO Italia has resulted in Riccò being banned for life and being forced to pay a €4,000 (£3,600) fine and €378 in costs.

Riccò started his career with Saunier Duval in 2006 and then joined Scott-American Beef before his first ban.

On his return in 2010 he signed with Ceramic Flaminia-Bossini Docce, then moved to Vacansoleil that same year, before he was given his 12-year ban while riding for Meridiana Kamen in 2011.

He picked up 15 wins during his career, including two stages of Tirreno-Adriatico in 2007 and then three stages of the Giro in 2007 and 2008.

Ricco also finished second overall in the 2008 Giro.

He had also won two stages of the 2008 Tour, before he was stripped of the results for doping.

Since being banned Riccò has gone into business producing ice cream in Italy.

In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera earlier this year, he said: “I was a talented bully, an idiot who threw away his money and career. If I had managed the legs and anger of that time with the head of now I would have won the Giro and Tour. But my destiny was sealed: in life we ​​don’t decide when to mature.”