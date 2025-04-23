Sunglass brand 100% pledges to pay Giulio Ciccone's fine for throwing his shades

100% says "this one's on us" after Italian charged 250 Swiss Francs at Tour of the Alps

Giulio Ciccone throwing his sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Lidl-Trek’s sunglasses supplier, 100%, has pledged to cover the fine received by Giulio Ciccone for his eyewear-toss victory celebration.

The Italian was fined 250 Swiss Francs (£228 / $304) and docked 15 UCI points for throwing his sunglasses into the crowd when he won stage one of the Tour of the Alps on Monday.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

