Sunglass brand 100% pledges to pay Giulio Ciccone's fine for throwing his shades
100% says "this one's on us" after Italian charged 250 Swiss Francs at Tour of the Alps
Lidl-Trek’s sunglasses supplier, 100%, has pledged to cover the fine received by Giulio Ciccone for his eyewear-toss victory celebration.
The Italian was fined 250 Swiss Francs (£228 / $304) and docked 15 UCI points for throwing his sunglasses into the crowd when he won stage one of the Tour of the Alps on Monday.
The gesture has long been a trademark celebration of Ciccone’s, dating back to at least 2019. This is the first time he has been penalised for doing it.
After Monday’s stage, UCI officials judged the Lidl-Trek rider guilty of “disposing of other objects in a careless manner in the finish”, in line with rule 2.12.007 part 8.3, which refers to “disposing of waste or other objects in a careless or dangerous manner”.
Given the Tour of the Alps is not a WorldTour race, Ciccone’s fine was capped at 250 Swiss Francs, a charge eyewear brand 100% said they would front.
“This one’s on us, Lidl-Trek,” 100% wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “Never stop celebrating, Giulio Ciccone.”
A post shared by 100% (@ride100percent)
A photo posted by on
The Italian’s victory at the Tour of the Alps brought his first win in almost two years, and the 11th of his professional career.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Speaking afterwards, he told Wielerflits that he thought the sunglasses-tossing fine was “ridiculous”.
“But I accept the fine,” he continued. “In the end, it’s hard to say something because something changes in the rules every year. My mistake was to not study the rules, and now I know.
“It’s always strange to receive a fine when you win the race. I don’t agree, honestly, but it’s like this. We can do nothing.”
The first instance of Ciccone’s now trademark celebration came at the Giro d’Italia in 2019, where he won stage 16. “When I saw the finish line, I let all my anger out. The throw of the Koo glasses was born like this – an instinctive gesture, a liberation,” he is reported to have later said.
Should Ciccone win another stage of this week's Tour of the Alps, and repeat the celebration, he is likely to receive an even harsher fine of 500 Swiss Francs, and risk disqualification from the race.
The full wording of the relevant UCI rule, introduced in 2021, reads: “Rider or team staff disposing of waste or other objects outside of litter zones, or not returned to team or organisation staff, not collected by team staff, thrown at a spectator. Disposing of waste or other objects in a careless or dangerous manner (e.g. bottle or other object remaining or bouncing back on the road, thrown directly or with excessive force at spectator, causing dangerous manoeuvre by other rider or vehicle, causing spectator to move onto the road)."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Prologo launches a 3D printed version of its WorldTour approved Scratch M5 PAS saddle
The 3DMSS model features distinct sections with each using different geometric shapes and densities
By Luke Friend
-
Fizik Tempo Argo R3 Les Classiques saddle review: comfort both on and off the cobbles
Obscured beneath the special edition ‘mud flecks’ is one of the most comfortable short-nosed endurance saddles on the market
By Simon Fellows
-
Juanpe López wins Tour of the Alps, does 34 kick-ups with a football
'My coach said to do it for Betis,' says Spaniard of his boyhood football club
By Tom Davidson
-
6 ways riders are making their bikes lighter at the Tour of the Alps
From ultralight wheels to carbon bottle cages, there are precious grams to be saved in the mountains
By Tom Davidson
-
'I felt like I was the worst rider in the bunch' - Simon Carr dispels doubt with longest ever solo win at Tour of the Alps
Brit triumphs from lone 45km breakaway, after days of battling allergies
By Tom Davidson
-
'It's a surreal experience' - Meet the British teenager racing with his heroes
Oli Peace is stepping up in his first pro race at the Tour of the Alps
By Tom Davidson
-