My favorite cycling sunglasses are now 50% off - incredible savings on 100% glasses
There are huge reductions across 100%'s range in both the USA and UK - including my favorite model!
100% S3 Sunglasses:
was $196.30, now $95.49 at Chain Reaction Cycles - save 51%
I really love this model. I really get on with the lens shape - lots of coverage, but still not too large for my face. This is the best deal I could find for this particular model in the US, but there lots of alternatives too - such as a whopping 67% off the Glendale model and 43% off the S3 Photochromic
100% S3 Sunglasses:
was £159.00, now £78.00 at Sigma Sports - save 57%
This is the best deal I could find in the UK - and it is a good one! Again, I really love the fit and frame shape of 100%'s S3 sunglasses - they sit just right for me and they feel super secure.
We are still a few weeks away from the Black Friday deals event itself (running from November 24th to 27th) but that's not stopped some retailers going early with their discounts - and the ones on 100% sunglasses are particularly strong right now.
Even better (at least for me!), the discounts extend to my favorite model - the 100% S3 sunnies. In the UK, there's currently a whopping 57% off and over in the USA it's a still a respectable 51% reduction.
I really love the large, but not too large, one piece lens along with the grippy nose piece and temple arms - they stay rock solidly in place without digging in or causing any hotspots.
The vents and the hydrophobic coating do a great job at keeping the glasses from steaming up - even at the end of a hard effort in the cold and damp (as essentially every ride is right now).
It is supposed to repel dirt and oil, too, but I can attest that if you end up touching the lens after an impromptu Cornish Pasty, you will leave a smear! On the other hand, it is at least pretty easy to wipe clean.
There's a variety of other great deals in the USA right now - the photochromic S2 model is currently 47% off and is really handy for the winter. Another top pick is the 100% Speedcrafts in Black Smoke and 35% off. The full range of deals at Chain Reaction Cycles can be found right here.
In the UK, the Speedcrafts are also a whopping 57% off and represent another great saving. But I'd also recommend the Hypercraft at 56% off - unfortunately the photochromic deals only start at 21% off for the Speedtrap frame. The full range of Sigma Sports' 100% deals is just over here.
Or, to compare the top models we've reviewed, you can check out our buyer's guide to the best cycling sunglasses just over here.
I’ve been hooked on bikes ever since the age of 12 and my first lap of the Hillingdon Cycle Circuit in the bright yellow kit of the Hillingdon Slipstreamers. For a time, my cycling life centred around racing road and track.
But that’s since broadened to include multiday two-wheeled, one-sleeping-bag adventures over whatever terrain I happen to meet - with a two-week bikepacking trip from Budapest into the mountains of Slovakia being just the latest.
I still enjoy lining up on a start line, though, racing the British Gravel Championships and finding myself on the podium at the enduro-style gravel event, Gritfest in 2022.
