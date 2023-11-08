My favorite cycling sunglasses are now 50% off - incredible savings on 100% glasses

100% S3 Sunglasses: was £159.00 , now £78.00 at Sigma Sports - save 57% This is the best deal I could find in the UK - and it is a good one! Again, I really love the fit and frame shape of 100%'s S3 sunglasses - they sit just right for me and they feel super secure. Check out all the 100% discounts here

We are still a few weeks away from the Black Friday deals event itself (running from November 24th to 27th) but that's not stopped some retailers going early with their discounts - and the ones on 100% sunglasses are particularly strong right now.

Even better (at least for me!), the discounts extend to my favorite model - the 100% S3 sunnies. In the UK, there's currently a whopping 57% off and over in the USA it's a still a respectable 51% reduction.

I really love the large, but not too large, one piece lens along with the grippy nose piece and temple arms - they stay rock solidly in place without digging in or causing any hotspots.

The vents and the hydrophobic coating do a great job at keeping the glasses from steaming up - even at the end of a hard effort in the cold and damp (as essentially every ride is right now).

It is supposed to repel dirt and oil, too, but I can attest that if you end up touching the lens after an impromptu Cornish Pasty, you will leave a smear! On the other hand, it is at least pretty easy to wipe clean.

There's a variety of other great deals in the USA right now - the photochromic S2 model is currently 47% off and is really handy for the winter. Another top pick is the 100% Speedcrafts in Black Smoke and 35% off. The full range of deals at Chain Reaction Cycles can be found right here.

In the UK, the Speedcrafts are also a whopping 57% off and represent another great saving. But I'd also recommend the Hypercraft at 56% off - unfortunately the photochromic deals only start at 21% off for the Speedtrap frame. The full range of Sigma Sports' 100% deals is just over here.

Or, to compare the top models we've reviewed, you can check out our buyer's guide to the best cycling sunglasses just over here.