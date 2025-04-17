'This is a fresh start' - Belgian rider returns to professional cycling after two year anti-doping ban
Shari Bossuyt to ride for AG Insurance-Soudal from June
Belgian professional cyclist Shari Bossuyt is to return to the peloton for AG Insurance-Soudal after serving a two year anti-doping suspension.
The Belgian team announced the news via a press release on Thursday morning, saying the decision had come after "careful consideration". Bossuyt has begun training with the team, but will not race until mid-June.
The 24-year-old tested positive for letrozole in 2023 while racing racing at the Tour de Normandie for Canyon-SRAM. She argued that her positive test was the result of a contaminated food product
“They [AFLD, the French anti-doping agency] confirm and acknowledge the fact that the contamination was not intentional,” Bossuyt said last year. “But we cannot, as in the case of Toon Aerts, prove the source of the contamination exactly, as a result of which the legal framework does not allow them to give us further sentence reduction.
"Unfortunately, such studies cost tons of money and take a very long time. After consulting the food agencies, it turns out they don't even test for letrozole... No food safety risk or no knowledge that letrozole is used in Europe because it is banned here."
She added: "As an athlete, you are just completely on your own. I now have the chance to still appeal but I simply don't have the strength or money for this."
Now, her career is back on track. The rider from Kortrijk is a former world Madison champion, winning the title in 2022 in a pair with Lotte Kopecky.
"This is a fresh start, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity," Bossuyt said on Thursday. "I’ve missed the rhythm of racing, being part of a team and the challenge, and I’m ready to give it everything.”
AG Insurance-Soudal CEO Jurgen Foré said: "After careful consideration by the team’s performance staff, and several conversations with Shari and her management, the team decided to supporting Shari as she rebuilds her career.
"Shari is determined to show what she’s capable of and very hungry to race with the team. We believe that Shari has a great future ahead of her, and that the team can be a perfect environment for her to make this happen."
