Toon Aerts sends ‘big and heartfelt middle finger’ to UCI after doping suspension
29-year-old handed two-year ban last week after failing to prove innocence
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Cyclo-cross rider Toon Aerts has expressed his disdain for the UCI, sending the governing body a “big and heartfelt middle finger”, after he was suspended for two years following a positive anti-doping test.
The Belgian returned a positive result for the testosterone-boosting drug Letrozole in an out-of-competition test in January 2022. After a one and a half year investigation, the UCI found Aerts guilty of an anti-doping rule violation, and served him a two-year suspension, backdated to February 2022.
In a “final statement” shared on social media on Monday, Aerts maintained his innocence and took aim at the UCI.
“1.5 years I had to wait for this final verdict,” he wrote. “I may have typed in the word Letrozole on Google 5,000 times during this period… hoping to find the missing piece of the puzzle. But we didn’t find it. Now where on earth did it come from? I still don’t know exactly how this got into my body. But I can’t blame myself. I threw thousands of euros at it, visited several universities, had several reports written by experts.
“Never was I invited by the UCI or given the chance to speak to anyone physically. Everything was via email or registered mail. We were always bound by tight deadlines to reply within a few days, which often included holidays. But on the other hand, we always had to wait weeks, sometimes months, before we could receive anything back.”
Final statement (English) pic.twitter.com/qxn7LnJgryAugust 21, 2023
Aerts's defence claimed the substance was ingested involuntarily in a contaminated food supplement. However, the UCI deemed that he "had failed to establish how the prohibited substance entered his body".
Earlier this year, the Belgian took up a job as a physical education teacher in a school. He wrote in his statement that his character has changed since his provisional suspension, becoming “unlovable” and “los[ing] a bit of faith in humanity”.
“After a year and a half in a legal tug-of-war, now portrayed as a chaeter. Along with my entire family and surrounds suddenly labelled losers. It hurts and it doesn’t feel right,” Aerts said.
“Well here UCI, a bit and heartfelt middle finger! You could have made us the happiest people on earth… But who is Toon Aerts in the big circus of cycling?”
The Belgian’s compatriot Shari Bossuyt, with whom he shares an agent, is also at the centre of an investigation surrounding Letrozole, having tested positive for the drug in March.
“I only hope my case rings a bell with everyone,” Aerts said, “because I am holding my heart for riders and athletes who may go through exactly the same thing. My heart is bleeding for Shari who is in the same situation.”
Aerts closed the statement by saying he will “definitely” return to racing once his suspension comes to an end in February 2024. “Hopefully one day we will also receive the appropriate apology,” he added.
The UCI has said its decision may be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within a month, and that it will not comment further on the matter.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
'It's just humiliating': Eurosport's lead cycling presenter Orla Chennaoui opens up about sexual assault at work
Chennaoui referred to 'a constant power play' and said that, when asked why he felt it was ok to grope her, one senior member of management said 'because she was there'
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan Published
-
Introducing Cycling Rebellion, Extinction Rebellion's two-wheeled cousin
The nascent group aims to push for more cycling infrastructure across the UK - starting in Bournemouth
By Adam Becket Published
-
Jumbo-Visma rider Michel Hessmann suspended after positive anti-doping test
The 22-year-old's out-of-competition sample detected the presence of diuretics
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'We are not cheaters' says Belgian rider Shari Bossuyt after anti-doping positive
The Canyon-SRAM rider tested positive for Letrozole in an anti-doping control in March
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Toon Aerts facing two-year ban for letrozole positive
Belgian cyclocross star vows to fight two-year ban and hopes to race again in 2024
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'We all deserve an opportunity' - riders react as two trans women finish in CX Nationals top 5
What does the sixth place finisher think? “I think we all raced well."
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
CW LIVE: Is the love affair between Geraint Thomas and Oakley no more? Ineos Grenadiers to partner with SunGod for coming season; Tadej Pogačar's shiny new Colnago; new kit for Israel-Premier Tech in 2023 and Geraint Thomas confirms Giro return
The latest cycling news, as it happens
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
CW LIVE: Buy Wout van Aert's bike; Olympian's assault charges dismissed; Zwift bans race hacker; 89-year-old wins national CX title; Williams completes Israel-Premier Tech roster; Bike lane roundabout dubbed 'ring of fire'
The latest cycling news, as it happens
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Report suggests US cyclo-cross nationals will be targeted by protests
USA Cycling say that all fans will have to abide by their code of conduct
By Adam Becket Published
-
UCI boosts anti-doping funding by 35%
Financial backing of anti-doping programme to rise by 35 percent over the next two years
By Tom Thewlis Published