Beloved bike brand Raleigh set to be rescued by former pro cyclist
Investment fund led by Irish ex-pro has reportedly reached a deal, with hearings to come on Tuesday
An Irish former pro cyclist has reportedly reached a deal to acquire the British bike brand Raleigh and rescue it from extinction.
According to The Sunday Times, the Dublin-based investment fund Quanta Capital, headed by ex-cyclist Mel Sutcliffe, has made a move to acquire the brand after the collapse of its Dutch parent company, Accell Group.
Accell began insolvency proceedings in August following a period of financial turbulence since the Covid pandemic. Its UK entity, which includes Raleigh, was placed into the hands of administrators.
An administrators' proposal report revealed in September that Halfords had purchased the “large majority” of Accell's UK inventory, including stock from Raleigh, Lapierre and Haibike, for just over £7 million. The report also said the UK entity had just two members of staff remaining following redundancies. The brands themselves remained available for purchase.
Cycling Weekly has contacted Quanta Capital and Accell’s UK administrators, FTI Consulting, for comment. The Sunday Times said Sutcliffe declined to comment. No price details have been disclosed.
The acquisition deal must be approved by courts in the UK, France and Switzerland. Hearings are due to take place on Tuesday, according to The Sunday Times.
Quanta confirmed their interest in acquiring Accell's portfolio shortly after reports of the company’s insolvency in August, describing it in a statement as a “spectacular collection of well-known cycle brands”.
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“Our main objective will be to put the group onto a more stable footing as it has endured quite a tumultuous period of trading,” the statement from August continued.
“We have made contact with Accell and its administrators to formalise our interest in purchasing the group.”
The deal is also said to include Lapierre, another brand owned by Accell, which used to supply bikes to WorldTour teams Groupama-FDJ and Picnic PostNL.
Other Accell brands have already been sold off; Singapore-based Dutech acquired Batavus, Koga, Carqon, Winore and Haibike earlier this year.
Founded in Nottingham in 1886, Raleigh was once the biggest bike manufacturer in the world, at its peak employing 13,000 people and making more than four million bikes a year worldwide.
Sutcliffe, who raced in the 1980s and 1990s, previously founded Eurocycles, one of Ireland’s leading bike retailers. He sold his distribution business, Eurotrek Raleigh Ireland, to Accell in 2016.
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer and been host of the TT Podcast. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
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