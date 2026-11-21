It was around 6am on 3 June, 26 hours into her attempt to break the record around the North Coast 500 route that Caroline Livesey started to feel decidedly strange. "I was alternating between nausea and microsleeps," she recalls, "and my vision got very blurry."

Falling asleep on a bike, even for a split-second, can have catastrophic consequences, but it is a very real risk when the brain and body are in extremis – in this case, after Livesey had been cycling virtually non-stop for more than a full day.

Having left Inverness at 4am the day before, the 47-year-old Scottish ultra star's goal was to complete the famous loop around the top of Scotland in under 36 hours and 38 minutes to claim not only the women's Fastest Known Time (FKT) for the NC500 – then held by Christina Mackenzie – but also earn a Guinness World Record. Her eventual time of 32 hours 22 minutes is testament to her determination.

For most of us, the thought of spending over 32 continuous hours in the saddle riding flat-out around northerly Scotland poses questions. First and foremost: why? What is the return on investment for that kind of suffering? And does anyone else, apart from the record-seeking riders themselves, really give a flying FKT about how fast someone has cycled a certain route?

Long-distance cyclists have been setting records on notable routes for decades, but the FKT – the concept and the acronym – have risen to the fore in recent years. The trend originated in trail running, where athletes target epic routes such as the Bob Graham Round. Activity surged post-pandemic, just as gravel riding also took off, and cyclists were soon smashing out FKTs of their own.

So, what was the appeal? "I think it's a combination of things," says Nicky Shaw from fastestknowntimes.org.uk, a website where cycling FKTs are collated. "Covid probably accelerated it, because people suddenly had a lot more interest in exploring locally, and there were fewer opportunities to race traditionally. But I don't think that explains the whole phenomenon."

Christina MacKenzie riding from Land's End to John O'Groats breaking the women's record (Image credit: Cycling Weekly/Andy Jones)

Shaw points to Strava, whose popularity exploded during the pandemic, as a key catalyst. "It made GPS tracking and publicly sharing an individual ride completely normal," she says. "Accessibility is also a huge attraction.

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An FKT attempt doesn't require a race entry, a particular weekend or a start line. You can choose a route, pick your weather window and have a go. There's also something really appealing about the simplicity of the challenge: here's a route, here's the fastest time – how quickly can I do it?"

FKTs come in all shapes and sizes. The premier league in the UK includes the North Coast 500 (NC500) and Land's End to John o'Groats (LEJOG), or, if you're feeling twice as daring, LEJOG and back again (LEJOGLE). The current record-holder for the latter is Dr Sarah Ruggins, who rode the length of Britain, twice, in five days, 11 hours, and 14 minutes in May 2025.

I'm really motivated by trying to find the limits of my capabilities mentally, physically, and emotionally Sarah Ruggins

Earlier this year, Ruggins went even bigger, setting an FKT by cycling 6,042km (3,754 miles) north across Europe, from Tarifa, the southernmost tip of Spain, to Nordkapp in the far north of Norway, in 13 days, 20 hours and 27 minutes.

These figures are phenomenal in anyone's book, but when you consider that 38-year-old Ruggins, who, as a youngster spent 10 years recovering from a rare autoimmune condition, couldn't even ride a bike just three years ago, her feats become more incredible.

Sarah Ruggins takes a break in the following vehicle during a record ride (Image credit: James Busby)

"The reason I do FKTs is that I don't like competing head-to-head against other people," Ruggins explains. "I'm really motivated by trying to find the limits of my capabilities mentally, physically, and emotionally. If I finish an event and I don't get a record, I will be just as happy, so long as I have emptied the tank and know I had nothing left."

Ruggins now intends to do one FKT ride a year. "That's all I kind of have in me," she says. "I look for challenging routes, where the fastest known times are held by men, and I look for routes whose records have been challenged multiple times and people have failed."

What the FKT is the RRA? (Image credit: chris catchpole) Another organisation that validates and keeps track of cycling speed records is the Road Record Association (rra.org.uk), which has been documenting people's pedalling achievements on bicycles, tricycles and tandem bikes since 1888. As the name suggests, the RRA specifically focuses on road-biking records, and it applies very strict rules and regulations to the rides it approves, as well as insisting on certain validating processes, which come with a cost. This means many FKTs (including some mentioned in this article) are not recognised on the RRA site. The association officiates distance-based speed records (fastest rider to go 25/50/100/1000 miles), time-based distance records (riders who cover the most distance in 12 or 24 hours), as well as 14 highly prized place-to-place records (including Land's End to John o' Groats) and six circuit routes (the North Coast 500 among them).

Besides these high-profile FKTs by Livesey, Ruggins, and the likes of Mark Beaumont and Sean Conway, there's an army of pedallers who just go out and chase fastest times on relatively unknown routes, sometimes simply turning up on the day and giving it a crack.

"[Some amateurs] have become prolific FKT hunters," confirms Shaw. "Once you've done one, it's very easy to get addicted to chasing FKTs, just in the same way a rider might chase Strava KOMs/QOMs, but on a larger scale."

One such FKT-bagger is Ruggins's coach Rob Lee. A former elite mountain biker and MTB Hall of Famer, Lee was inspired to start FKT-chasing after testing a live tracking device trying to break the out-and-back record on the South Downs Way in 2008. "I wondered if anybody would actually watch, but we had so many hits, and I got that many emails after breaking the South Downs Double record [in a time of 20:55:51], I actually retired from racing, because I could see a better way of inspiring people to do things."

Now in his 50s, Lee is happy to leave the epic routes to his protégés – the SDW Double record is now 15:35:00, set by Ian Leitch in 2016 – while still going after smaller routes himself, typically riding a singlespeed bike. One of his more recent scalps was the 82-mile Northamptonshire Way. "I cycled it from west to east, then rode into Peterborough, stayed in a Travelodge, got up the next day and did it east to west," he says, "so I got the FKT in both directions."

What is it Lee likes so much about FKTs? "For starters, it's just a great adventure," he explains. "But it's also so different. At a race, people are clapping as you ride between the tapes and everyone knows what you've done, whereas, at the end of an FKT, you ride past people going for a walk or whatever, and they're oblivious to what you're doing, or that you've just done something really quite difficult. It's like you live in a secret world within the normal world. I enjoy that."

Liam Yates holds multiple FKTs on routes around the UK (Image credit: Liam Yates)

Another FKT devotee is Liam Yates, son of British former pro Sean Yates and setter of many FKTs over the years, including the 513km (319-mile) route between Edinburgh and Manchester, which he rode in 28 hours and 26 minutes. In 2023, he also set a record on Norfolk's 372km (231-mile) Rebellion Way of 14 hours 13 minutes (since lowered to 13 hours 20 minutes by Harry Johnson).

Thirty-two-year-old Yates was brought up amid the serious environment of pro road racing – his dad Sean working in team management after his retirement from racing in 1996 – and got into FKT-chasing precisely because it felt totally different. "I seem to be naturally quite good at cycling, but it's not in my nature to be super competitive," he says.

"When I did the Rebellion Way, not long after it opened, I just went and rode it for fun. I liked the history of the route. There's more to riding than going fast. I didn't actually go out to set an FKT per se, I just wanted to ride the whole route, alone, without stopping. Most life-defining moments happen when you're on your own."

How to register an FKT If you think you have set an FKT, you can apply to have it recognised by fastestknowntimes.org.uk. Nicky Shaw, who runs the site, says cycling routes should be at least 100km long. There's no upper distance limit, but it should be a meaningful route inasmuch as others would want to ride it, with a logical start and finish point and a clearly defined course, i.e. it shouldn't be created solely to create an FKT opportunity. All FKT attempts must be submitted as the original data file, for instance GPX, TCX, FIT file format. A link to an activity will also suffice, for instance from Strava, Garmin Connect or Wahoo Fitness. "We check the elapsed time rather than moving time," says Shaw, "because the clock doesn't stop when you stop for food, mechanical issues or anything else. We check that the rider followed the prescribed route and look for anything that might indicate outside assistance or an irregularity."

Even records set for fun need someone to ratify and collate them. By definition, a fastest known time needs to be known about. The bigger routes – including the NC500, LEJOG, etc – are officiated by the RRA (see box) and the World Ultra Cycling Association (WUCA), who require evidence, including time-stamped photographs, witnesses and edited route data. Since WUCA serves as an official consultant to Guinness World Records, a ratified WUCA time also paves the way for a verified Guinness title.

Everyday FKTs are collated on volunteer-run sites such as fastestknowntimes.org.uk. "There's a manual verification process," explains Shaw, "but the community is also an incredibly important part of it. The fundamental principle is that an FKT needs to be verifiable.

We look at riders' GPX files overlaid onto the official route, the elapsed time, and whether the rider followed the rules around support. If we spot a route deviation, we investigate it and ask for clarification or additional evidence." There is a three-month appeal period, adds Shaw, during which any published FKT can be contested by the community.

Caroline Livesey on her way to setting a new record for the North Coast 500 (Image credit: Mark Livesey)

In effect, much of the policing is done by other FKT chasers, and those setting eye-catching records are usually familiar names – often ex-pros or Conti riders. "They don't just appear out of nowhere," says Lee. "I work full-time as a coach and I see a lot of athlete data. It's not often you see a time and think, 'That's sketchy.' Only once have I looked at an FKT and thought, 'Man, if that's real, that bloke's had the best day ever in his entire life.'"

In another life, I set a running FKT simply by choosing an established trail with no existing record. Knowing I was scrumping for low-hanging fruit, it was an exercise in research rather than trophy hunting – I wanted to understand the verification process and see if others would rise to the challenge.

I'm standing on the shoulders of others who have come before me. I hope that a young woman will see what I've done, and she'll believe that she can go further and faster than I ever could Sarah Ruggins

After registering my time and writing about it for Outdoor Fitness, a flurry of runners inevitably stepped up to smash it. I was happy to lose my crown, but tickled to have laid down the initial gauntlet.

To my surprise, most of the FKT hunters I spoke to for this feature feel the same way. "One of the most beautiful things about sport is that records are temporary, and I think it would be egotistical to think that we could hang on to them forever," says Ruggins. "I'm standing on the shoulders of others who have come before me, and personally I hope that a young woman will see what I've done and she'll believe that she can go further and faster than I ever could."

Livesey channelled exactly that mentality into her NC500 ride this June. Getting the better of the sleep monsters, she lopped more than four hours off the record for the 500-mile route, and in doing so raised £5,000 for a child education project in Nepal.

Her ride captured nationwide attention, proving just how much the cycling world cares about these solo efforts. Thanks to route-tracking apps like Strava and Komoot, the pursuit of an FKT is open to everyone. Whether targeting iconic long-distance loops or carving out local route records, any rider with a GPS device – even just a smartphone – can step up, test their limits, and put their name on the board.