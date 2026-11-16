The Tour de 4, the charity sportive founded by six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy, has revealed a fundraising total of £3,417,477 this year.

The event took place on 6 September and saw 5,000 people join bike rides from the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow in support of five cancer charities: Macmillan, Breast Cancer Now, Prostate Cancer UK, Cure Leukaemia and Maggie’s.

This year’s fundraising total surpassed the inaugural edition in 2025, which set out to raise £1 million, but went on to gather £3.1 million.

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“We smashed our total from last year,” Hoy said in a social media video addressed to everyone involved in the Tour de 4. “We reached £3.4 million, which is an unbelievable total, so I’m absolutely delighted.

“We are making a difference and we have built a community which is just as important as that fundraising tool.”

Hoy was diagnosed with stage-four prostate cancer in late 2023, aged 47, and told by doctors that he had two to four years to live.

After going public with his prognosis in 2024, he has helped raise awareness of prostate cancer, urging men to seek PSA (prostate-specific antigen) tests, and campaigning for earlier screening. He was not due to be tested until his 50th birthday, despite both his father and grandfather having prostate cancer.

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“I had no changes, no symptoms, nothing at all,” Hoy told Cycling Weekly in a recent interview. “I was fit and healthy. I had a pain in my shoulder, and that was the secondary cancers that had already gone into the bones. If I can get it, anybody can.”

Hoy and his wife, Sarra, both took part in this year’s Tour de 4. The former track sprinter rode as one of 181 people wearing a gold armband, indicating they had a stage four cancer diagnosis.

He said part of the Tour de 4’s purpose is to change perceptions of what a stage four diagnosis looks like. “When I was told [I had] stage four, I had a very clear image in my head of what that meant and what my future looked like,” Hoy said, “and it certainly didn’t involve riding up and down mountains and hills, being active and smiling, laughing and having fun.

“I hope people who are going through a difficult time like myself and those families can look at the event and it can be a bit of a beacon of light for them.”

Details of next year’s Tour de 4 are yet to be announced, although the organisers have told people to “watch this space”.

Hoy was recently named in fundraising website GoFundMe’s ‘Kind 50’, a new list celebrating some of the platform’s top fundraisers.