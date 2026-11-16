'Isn't it a beautiful place, Killarney' – Tadej Pogačar surprises cyclist while out on run in Ireland

There are parts of Europe where it's common to see pro cyclists; riders and fans have been known to flock to the roads of the Costa Blanca or the Côte d'Azur just to catch a glimpse of someone in team kit.

However, it was away from these famous spots where the most famous, and possibly best, rider of them all was discovered at the weekend. In Ireland for his friend and fellow pro cyclist Eddie Dunbar's wedding, Tadej Pogačar was seen out and about in Killarney, County Kerry.

There was footage of the five-time Tour de France winner out on a mountain bike ride and at the wedding itself. The most serendipitous meeting though, was between Irish cyclist Anto Cronin and the Slovenian while the former was out on a ride and the latter was on a run through the forests of the Killarney National Park.

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In a video which has gone viral on social media, Cronin is seen cycling alongside a running Pogačar, who was chatty and happy to be photographed.

Speaking to Cycling Weekly on Monday morning, Cronin said that he had been "accommodating and fantastic" to everyone who interacted with him in Killarney.

"I was cycling in the Black Valley in Killarney, and after about two hours of a spin I was coming back by Muckross, by the lower lake," he explained. "I spotted him [Pogačar] running, and I was as polite as I could be and pulled up next to him and asked him if there would be any chance if he would be ok with me taking a selfie with him. I couldn’t get over the response, his first was like ‘hey man, take your phone out but be careful taking it out’.

"I was wearing cargo bib shorts so I had pockets, and Killarney is so beautiful that you always have your phone close by to take pictures. He said take your phone out, and while I was doing that, he started a conversation, he ignited it by saying ‘isn’t it a beautiful place, Killarney?’.

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"After I took my selfie, I just continued on the conversation, and what you see in the video is him saying to me, when I asked him if he liked Killarney, him saying that it’s beautiful and the National Park was his favourite spot."

Pogačar is on the road back to full fitness after his serious crash at the Vuelta a España resulted in three broken vertebrae. The former world champion won Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Tour de Romandie, the Tour de Suisse and then the Tour de France in 2026 before leading the Vuelta when he crashed out.

"To be honest, he was down to earth and modest, and he had no problem with associating," Cronin continued. "I knew he was in Killarney for Eddie Dunbar’s wedding, but I just left him be because I didn’t want to overstep my welcome. I left him there, but all the reports from people around Killarney are that he has been more than accommodating and fantastic, despite being one of the greatest cyclists ever."