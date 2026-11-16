Bidding starts at £100 for complete bikes as British brand auctions stock amid closure

There are "amazing deals" to be had, as a British bike brand auctions off its warehouse stock before closing down.

Steel frame bike maker Temple Cycles is aiming to transition to an online-only parts, accessories and bags retailer, and therefore is getting rid of its excess stock through an online auction, which is running this week. There are 200 lots on the website, from complete bikes to frames and lots of parts, being sold wholesale.

In a post on Instagram on Monday morning, the brand wrote: "Temple is changing and we’re moving to online only. As part of this we’ve got a huge warehouse and workshop clearance auction. Expect amazing deals on bikes, parts and workshop equipment. DM us for the link to the auction."

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"It's pretty tough times for us here at Temple, but also for the bike industry as a whole," Matt Mears, the owner of the Bristol-based company told Cycling Weekly, as the news about Temple was released.

"I suspect so many other brands are seeing cash flow issues and being forced to make decisions they don't want to make."

Temple Cycles produced a range of stylish steel steeds finished in its Bristol workshop, including a road bike and the steel-framed Adventure Road drop-bar tourer bike, as well as straight bar hybrids and fixies.

The auction currently lists huge savings, with entry bids coming in well below the price the bikes were on sale for until recently. A Temple Road 1 bike in medium, for example, complete with a Reynolds 853 steel frame and fork, Hunt 4 Season Pro Alloy Wheels and Shimano Ultegra 12s Di2, is (at time of writing) listed with a current bid of £300, more than £3,000 cheaper than it was previously on sale for, £3,995.

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There is also a Temple Adventure Disc 1 in medium, complete with Shimano GRX, but with flat bars. This model had an RRP of £2,895, and bids are open from £250, a saving of £2,645. There are also bikes with bids starting at £100, including the Temple Classic Lightweight Bike.

Frames are listed with an opening bid of £50. Parts include Shimano disc rotors, freehubs, bottom brackets and more, alongside handlebars and saddles.

Customers are advised that collections are to be arranged by the purchaser, with the items currently in Bristol, UK.

Temple founder Mears blamed rising costs, widespread discounting across the industry and a squeeze on consumer spending for Temple's shock demise, revealed in an email sent out to investors last week, which Cycling Weekly has seen, after original reporting by Bristol24/7.

In a statement sent to CW Mears said: "Our shareholders backed Temple and put their trust in us. I’m sorry that the original business hasn’t delivered the outcome we hoped for. Offering them a stake in the new company is an important part of how we want to move forward."

The majority of staff have been made redundant. Mears said: "I’m deeply grateful to the people who have worked at Temple. Their skill, care and commitment shaped the business, and I’m very sorry that we haven’t been able to preserve those jobs. I also recognise the impact of the liquidation on our creditors and shareholders."