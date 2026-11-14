From the Campag Pista groupset to the Weinmann rims, this bike remains unchanged from the 1968 Olympic Games
National champion Harry Jackson travelled to the 1968 Mexico Olympics with this polished chrome purpose-built Carlton
This bespoke Carlton Flyer was built with a single purpose: to carry Harry Jackson into the team pursuit at the 1968 Mexico Olympics. The frame number 100167, stamped on the bottom bracket opposite the initials HJ, indicates it’s a 1967 model, yet Jackson documented it being picked up from Carlton’s Worksop factory in July 1968. If that sounds last-minute, it’s not – in ’68 the summer Olympics were delayed until mid-October to avoid the predictably violent deluges of the Mexican rainy season.
Jackson and his teammates, Ian Alsop, Ian Hallam, and Ronald Keeble, may have been spared the downpours, but they still had to contend with the altitude. With hypoxic training in its infancy, the 7,300ft difference in altitude between the Agustín Melgar Olympic Velodrome and the team’s training ground at Herne Hill Velodrome would have bitten hard.
Owner of classic bike specialists the Velo Pages Richard Hoddinott is one of the UK's foremost collectors of classic bikes. The collection totals well over 100 bikes that include those ridden by British champions of the 1950s-1970s, French machines dating back over 100 years, disability trikes and more. Rather than refurbish bikes, Hoddinott prefers to keep the bikes in their original condition.
For riders better acclimatised, the state-of-the-art Herbert Schurmann-designed stadium, with its aggressive banking and Doussie Afzelia hardwood surface, was famously rapid.
So much so that, in the thin, low-drag mountain air, Lorenzo Bosisio, Cipriano Chemello, Luigi Roncaglia, Giorgio Morbiato of Squadra Italiana put more than 12 seconds into the Brits, eliminating them in the qualifiers and setting a new World Record in the process.
“Mexico ’68 remains so iconic. That Harry pitted this Carlton against the Italians at the Agustín Melgar Olympic Velodrome makes it such an evocative machine,” says current owner Richard Hoddinott of vintage specialists The Velo Pages.
“With the now hallmark all chrome finish of Carlton track frames, the bike remains totally original. From the Campagnolo Pista drivetrain to the Airlite hubs and Weinmann rims.”
Jackson continued racing the bike after Mexico, winning both the National Meredith Trophy and the National Madison Championship with Ron Keeble in 1969, proving that, despite the disappointment in Mexico, it’s still a winner.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simon spent his childhood living just a stone’s throw from the foot of Box Hill, so it’s no surprise he acquired a passion for cycling from an early age. He’s still drawn to hilly places, having cycled, climbed or skied his way across the Alps, Pyrenees, Andes, Atlas Mountains and the Watkins range in the Arctic.
Simon now writes for Cycling Weekly as a freelancer, having previously served as Tech Editor. He’s also an advanced (RYT 500) yoga teacher, which further fuels his fascination for the relationship between performance and recovery.
He lives with Jo, his yoga teacher wife, in the heart of the Cotswolds, with two rescue cats, five bikes and way too many yoga mats. He still believes he could have been a contender if only chocolate weren’t so moreish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.