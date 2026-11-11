127 brands across two floors – Rouleur Live 2026 has more exhibitors on display than ever

As many as 127 brands will be on display at this week's Rouleur Live, with a second floor allowing 46 new exhibitors into the show.

The annual London event, organised by cycling magazine Rouleur, will see brands show off their products along with launches, as well as talks from some of the biggest names in cycling.

Across three days at the Truman Brewery in East London – Thursday 12, Friday 13 and Saturday 14 November – riders will appear on stage and the public will be invited to examine some of the most exciting bike tech around.

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For the first time, there are two floors, with an Italian Pavilion upstairs, a partnership between Rouleur and ITA (the Italian Trade Association). This will include Italian brands, but also a number of historic bikes from the collection of the Museo del Ghisallo being flown over for display.

Among the Italian exhibitors are bike makers Pinarello, Colnago and Willier Triestina, saddle brands Prologo and Selle Italia, tyre manufacturer Vittoria, kit marques Q36.5 and Santini, and iconic parts brand Campagnolo.

There is much more than Italy, though, with other big bike brands on display including BMC, Cannondale, Canyon, Cervélo, Look, Orbea, Ridley, Rose, and Van Rysel, perfect for a bit of window shopping or if you're trying to work out which bike brand to go to next.

There are more than 100 other brands on display, so there is a lot to see. Many of the stalls will have interactive displays for fans to take part in and test products out, with appearances from brand ambassadors too.

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There is also a whole room dedicated to independent frame builders, sponsored by components giant Shimano, with 11 different companies exhibiting there.

It is not all commercial, though, with the Cycling Tattooist doing live tattoos, a selection of Karl Kopinski artwork on show, a jam-packed Gravel Gallery, a vintage bike display and a nod to next year's Tours de France Grands Départs, which take place in Britain.

It's not just displays, either, with talks from riders with a combined 29 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes stages gracing the stage over the three days.

Tickets are available from rouleur.cc.