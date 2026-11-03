Kasia Niewiadoma Phinney, Mathieu van der Poel and Marianne Vos headline Rouleur Live 2026

The winners of a combined 29 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes stages will grace the stage at Rouleur Live next week, as part of the annual London event.

Across three days at the Truman Brewery in East London – Thursday 12, Friday 13 and Saturday 14 November – some of the biggest names in cycling will appear on stage as many of the biggest brands will display their latest bikes and products.

The opening night will be headlined by 2024 TdFF winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, ahead of her big move to Lidl-Trek. She'll appear on stage with husband Taylor Phinney who returned to the US track team this year in his bid to earn a place in the team pursuit for the 2028 LA Olympics.

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The pair will be followed on stage by former world champion Mathieu van der Poel, a rare appearance in the UK, and the first time the Dutchman has appeared at Rouluer Live.

Sir Bradley Wiggins and his son Ben, who has just signed for Jayco AlUla's WorldTour team, will also be on stage on the Thursday. TV's Orla Chennaoui is present, along with EF Education-Oatly's multi-talent Axelle Dubau-Prévot, gravel rider Freddy Ovett, and Team Amani's Xaverine Nirere. T

Friday's day session sees more Classics stars, with former world champion Lotte Kopecky headlining alongside Danish powerhouse Mads Pedersen. They will be joined by the legendary Fabian Cancellara in London, once king of Roubaix and Flanders, now running Tudor Pro Cycling.

Also appearing will be Unbound winner turned WorldTour pro Rosa Klöser and WorldTour pro turned gravel specialist Lukas Pöstlberger, Axel Merckx, another ultra-rider in Quinda Verheul, and breakaway expert Ben Healy. TNT Sports pundit and former pro Hannah Walker is also in attendance, along with British champion Fred Wright.

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The final day, Saturday, is full of stars too, including the GOAT Marianne Vos, and Italian veteran Matteo Trentin. World champion triathlete Lucy Charles-Barclay will be present, along with star sprinter Fabio Jakobsen, Unibet Rose Rockets team boss Bas Tietema and gravel racers Carolin Schiff and Maddy Nutt. The Lanterne Rouge Podcast will also be in London.

Those are just the headlines, with Matt Stephens, Sofiane Sehili, Johan Museeuw, Josh Giddings, Elynor Bäckstedt and Ned Boulting along the cycling big names appearing at the show.

With so many luminaries of the sport and world of cycling appearing, it should be an interesting few days. It does not end with the talks, however, with dozens of brands, companies and other organisations exhibiting at the show.

Tickets are available from rouleur.cc.