BMC announce long 'overdue' presence in the women’s pro peloton

Switzerland-based bike brand BMC has just announced what they are calling their "overdue arrival" into the women’s pro peloton, by unveiling a new partnership with Spanish UCI Women's Pro Team Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi.

The newly inked agreement will see BMC, a former WorldTour team sponsor, become the official technical partner for the Basque Country squad, supplying riders with framesets, cockpits and wheelsets.

BMC already supply bikes to the Swiss Tudor Pro Cycling Team, and of course BMC Racing was a successful WorldTour outfit for over a decade, from 2007 to 2018, when it was finally wrapped up, having produced a Tour de France winner in the shape of Cadel Evans in 2011, and taken a prestigious Paris-Roubaix victory with Greg Van Avermaet in 2017.

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However, up until now the brand has not had a direct involvement with a senior level women’s squad since the inception of the UCI Women’s WorldTour a decade ago.

"This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for BMC,” said the company's head of marketing, David Heine. "As one of the brands that supported women's cycling early on, we are proud to return to the highest level of the sport with Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi. Women's racing is thrilling, inspiring, dynamic, and growing rapidly worldwide. We look forward to supporting the team with our performance-driven bikes and proudly cheering for the riders throughout the season."

Having begun as a Continental-level team in 2020, Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi became ProTeam last year, with racers riding Chinese XDS bikes equipped with Shimano groupsets.

Standout riders on the squad include Spaniard Usoa Ostolaza, who placed fourth in the GC at the 2026 La Vuelta Femenina. Joining her in the team for 2027 will be compatriot Sandra Alonso, who raced with Ceratizit Pro Cycling Women's WorldTour team – including gaining experience at three editions of the Tour de France Femmes – until it folded last year, and then took a season off while she had her first child.

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The squad, which contains exciting young talent from Europe and South America, will be contesting all three Grand Tours and the major one-day Classics in 2027.

"We are excited with this partnership with BMC," said Iñaki Isasi, President of the Fundación Euskadi. "Their technical standards and culture of performance correspond to the ambitions of Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi. This support allows us to approach the season with confidence and continue to grow our women's team at the highest level.”