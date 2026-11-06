'In the heat of the battle' – Belgian rider fined after argy-bargy with British champ at cyclo-cross race

Belgian rider Michael Vanthourenhout was fined after shouting and pushing British champion Cameron Mason at a cyclo-cross race on Thursday night.

Four-time British CX champion Mason was involved in an altercation with Vanthourenhout in the immediate aftermath of the Superprestige Middelkerke , with the Belgian rider verbally abusing and aggressively shoving the Brit after the race, which was won by Joran Wyseure.

Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw), who is leading the series but dropped points in Thursday’s race under the lights in Noordzeecross, appeared to see red after losing his balance on lap eight of the 10-circuit event, following a coming together with Mason (777tv).

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The Belgian had attempted to prevent Mason from passing him just before the pair reached a technical sandy section of the course, by leaning into the British rider with his shoulder. The move backfired, however, and Vanthourenhout ended up with his feet on the floor, slipping a few positions in the process and temporarily losing contact with the lead group.

Conditions were challenging during a race that’s traditionally held in February, which was moved to November and was being run beneath bulbs. Moisture in the air meant corners were extra greasy, and Mason, who had led the race for a spell on the fifth lap, subsequently suffered a spill of his own, coming into contact with the barriers. Both men quickly recovered, but victory on the night went to Corendon-Crelan’s Wyseure, with Vanthourenhout finishing second.

Although Mason appeared entirely blameless in the earlier incident, which didn’t prove particularly consequential in overall outcome of the race, Vanthourenhout looked volatile and incensed after the two riders crossed the finish line, and was seen angrily remonstrating with the Scot, and even attempting (somewhat lamely) to shove him over.

Dutch outlet Wielerflits reported that the Belgian was fined for his post-race outburst.

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"That was in the heat of the battle," Vanthourenhout explained to the press. "I don't think he [Mason] should pass along the inside just before the climb, but it's a manoeuvre that's allowed. I lose my balance, suddenly esd sixth and then it is difficult to slide up. So it did play a role in the result, but that is part of the course. I kept giving everything.”

"Such a thing happens in the moment. You know your course is over when you go down there. I'm disappointed, but also happy with the stage."

The two men will be facing off once again during the European Championships this weekend, in which Vanthourenhout remains a top favourite in Zeddam, the Netherlands.