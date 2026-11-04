'A standout success story' – figures show higher TV audience for women's Tour of Britain than men's in UK

This year’s Lloyds Tour of Britain Women drew a higher television audience in the UK than the men’s race, new figures from the race organiser show.

According to British Cycling, 822,900 UK-based viewers watched the women’s race on ITV4/ITVX and TNT Sports. This is 13.6% more than the 724,540 that watched the men’s race.

Both events ran over five stages this year, but did not receive equal television coverage; only the men’s race was selected for live free-to-air coverage on ITV, while the channel showed daily highlights of the women’s race. Both were broadcast live on TNT Sports and for free on YouTube.

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The viewership figures release comes less than a week after The Cyclists’ Alliance (TCA), an independent union that represents the women’s peloton, called for more live coverage of women’s racing.

“Fans are asking to see the whole race,” said Lexi Brown, TCA’s board director, in the union's annual survey. “Full start-to-finish coverage should no longer be the exception in women’s cycling.”

A British Cycling press release announcing the figures hailed the growth of women’s cycling as “one of the standout successes of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women”.

It said that viewership of the race had increased by an “incredible” 292% year on year, with thousands watching in person on the final day in Royal Leamington Spa.

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In France, 1.3m viewers watched the men’s race. No comparative figures were provided for the women’s race.

Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) won the men's race at the start of September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

AG Insurance-Soudal’s Kim Le Court-Pienaar won this year’s Tour of Britain Women, held on 19-23 August. A week later, the men’s race was won by UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s Tim Wellens.

British Cycling took over the organisation of both races in early 2024, after the previous organiser, SweetSpot, entered liquidation.

Commenting in this week's press release, Darren Henry, managing director of British Cycling Ventures, said the 2026 events were “our biggest edition yet”.

“By reaching new audiences digitally and creating more opportunities for spectators through our events, we are continuing to see the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women and Men go from strength to strength,” he said.

“Whether watching from home, following online or joining us at the roadside, more people than ever are engaging with this world-class event, reinforcing its position as one of the UK's leading sporting events.

“The Lloyds Tour of Britain provides a compelling platform for fans, partners and host venues alike, and with the excitement of the announcing the 2027 dates and the 2027 Grand Départs on the horizon, we are well placed to build on that momentum and continue growing the event's reach and impact for years to come.”

The first three stages of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will take place in the UK next year. All six stages will be broadcast on the free-to-air Channel 5.

The two Tours of Britain will take place after the Tours de France; the women's race has been confirmed for 11-15 August and the men's race for 1-5 September.