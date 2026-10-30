'Fans are asking to see the whole race' – cycling union calls for more live coverage of women's races

The Cyclists’ Alliance (TCA), an independent union that represents the women’s peloton, has called for full live coverage of the biggest women’s races on the calendar.

The union published its ninth annual survey report today, listing broadcast visibility as one of its top priorities, alongside better race safety and financial security for lower-tier riders.

According to TCA’s survey of 127 riders, including 118 road riders from across the women’s Continental, ProTour and WorldTour tiers, 49% want greater visibility for races. This number grows to 60% when responses are limited to WorldTour riders only.

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TCA singled out the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, Paris-Roubaix Femmes and the women’s Tour of Flanders as “pinnacle” races that should have start-to-finish television coverage, and called on their organisers and host broadcasters to commit to full broadcasts.

This spring, only the final third of Paris-Roubaix Femmes was broadcast live, a decision TCA described at the time as a “massive affront to women’s cycling”. Three of the nine stages of August’s Tour de France Femmes were granted full broadcasts.

There have, however, been positive signs; Tour de France Femmes race director Marion Rousse told Cycling Weekly there would be a “real discussion” about full coverage in the future, while the Santos Tour Down Under, the calendar’s opening WorldTour stage event, has committed to full coverage of the women’s race in 2027.

“Fans are asking to see the whole race, and the 2027 Santos Tour Down Under proves it can be done,” said Lexi Brown, TCA’s board director. “Full start-to-finish coverage should no longer be the exception in women’s cycling, particularly at the sport’s biggest tentpole events.”

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TCA’s ninth annual rider survey received responses from 42 Women’s WorldTour riders, a number the union acknowledges is a “small base”.

The largest group of respondents were third-tier Continental riders, 52 of whom filled out the survey. Their biggest concern was financial instability; 75% of Continental-level respondents said they receive no salary from their team and 79% are on one-year contracts. The UCI does not mandate a minimum salary for Continental riders.

WorldTour respondents named race safety as their top priority. This includes concerns regarding road conditions and course design.

“Unfortunately in road cycling, danger will always be a part of the equation,” said FDJ United-Suez rider Ally Wollaston, who is also part of TCA's rider council.

“Rider safety can never be guaranteed, but it can be prioritised. The reality is, neglecting road safety is not just gambling with the riders’ careers, it’s gambling with their lives.

“If we want longevity in the sport, road safety needs to be a non-negotiable priority at every race.”

The full 43-page 2026 Annual Rider Survey can be found on TCA's website.