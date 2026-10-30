'I really wanted to continue' – Tour de France stage winner retires after failing to find team for 2027

Two-time Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns has announced his retirement from professional cycling after failing to find a team for 2027.

The 34-year-old Belgian spent the last two seasons with Cofidis, and previously rode for Israel-Premier Tech, Bahrain Victorious and BMC Racing Team.

He confirmed his retirement on social media on Thursday, writing: “I look back with immense pride and gratitude on a career in which I was able to fulfil my absolute childhood dreams.”

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At the same time, Teuns gave an interview to Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad, in which he explained he wanted to continue racing for another two years, but was unable to find a contract.

One of Teuns's biggest wins came at La Flèche Wallonne in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I had known for months that I was in a difficult situation,” he said. “My spring didn't turn out the way I had hoped. As a result, I ended up in a contract situation I had never experienced before.”

“The Tour had already started, and I hadn't signed anywhere yet. That caused extra stress. Almost every team repeated the same mantra: 'We need to rejuvenate'. Eventually, I held intensive talks with three WorldTeams and two ProTeams.”

Unfortunately, he added, those talks “came to nothing”. His hopes then lay in negotiations he was having with WorldTour team Lotto-Intermarché, but he found out last week that they did not have a place for him.

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“The conclusion was that I wouldn't be happier by choosing a smaller team,” Teuns said.

“I really wanted to continue for another two years with a WorldTour or WorldTour-worthy team that performs. I felt I still have the potential for it. The responsibility of being a team leader wasn’t a must. I was perfectly happy to act as a lead-out man for a puncheur or contribute to the team in the Classics with a free role.”

Teuns’s 12-year pro career brought him 14 victories, including stages at the Tour de France on the Planche des Belles Filles in 2019 and in Le Grand-Bornand in 2021, a stage of the Critérium du Dauphine in 2019, and a Classic in La Flèche Wallonne in 2022.

His last victory came on stage one of the Tour de Romandie in 2022, then riding for Bahrain Victorious. He did not ride a Grand Tour in 2026.

He wrote on Instagram on Thursday: “To all the fans, teammates, and staff members who have backed me all these years along the road and in front of the screen: thank you!

“But a special thanks goes out to my parents, close friends, and girlfriend for having my back during the highs and the lows.

“Without you all, this dream would have never become reality. It is time for a new chapter, but the love for the bike remains forever.”