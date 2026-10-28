'We have a responsibility to help develop the next generation' – Scottish rider joins first Lidl-Trek Future Racing Women squad

Scottish rider Kate Richardson will form part of the inaugural Lidl-Trek Future Racing Women squad, it was announced on Wednesday.

Along with nine other promising young riders from eight nations, the 24-year-old will be part of the new development team, which mirrors the existing men's version.

Richardson, who rode for British UCI Continental team Handsling Alba Development Road Team in 2026, is a former British national circuit champion, and is a reigning European champion in the team pursuit on the track.

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This year, she won the Tour of the Reservoir on the road, part of British Cycling's National Road Series, while last year she won the Tour de Feminin in Czechia. She previously rode for Lifeplus Wahoo and Hess.

Frank Schleck, the women's team manager at Lidl-Trek, said: "Our aim is to give young riders the time, support and opportunities they need to develop. The step up to the WorldTour is becoming more demanding, so we want to create a clear pathway where riders can learn, make mistakes and grow without the immediate pressure to deliver results.

"Now is the right time because women's cycling is growing, and our investment needs to extend beyond the WorldTour team. We also have a responsibility to help develop the next generation."

The nine others are Chantal Pegolo and Matilda Rossignoli, of Italy, Austrians Tabea Huys and Liv Wenzel, Ane Zubeldia of Spain, Dane Olympia Norris-Mortensen, Messane Bräutigam of Germany, and Americans Katherine Sarkisov and Ella Sabo.

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Previously, Lidl-Trek had integrated development riders in with its Women's WorldTour team, with Ava and Isabella Holmgren the most high-profile of these; the latter had a standout season, finishing eighth overall at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. British riders Harry Hudson and Seb Grindley were both part of the men's Future Racing squad this season.

"When selecting the riders, we looked beyond the results. Potential, attitude, a willingness to learn and what each rider could bring to the group were all important. We also want to support riders across different disciplines, because there is more than one route to becoming a successful road rider," Schleck added.

"The goal is to prepare them for the demands of professional cycling, both on and off the bike. Winning is part of that learning process, but success will also mean seeing riders gain confidence, take responsibility and eventually earn their place in the WorldTour."

Lidl-Trek's Women's WorldTour team have signed four riders for 2027 so far, including former Tour winner Kasia Niewiadoma.