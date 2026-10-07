'There is still so much potential to unlock' – British UCI Continental team secures future with backing from UK firm

British UCI Continental team Handsling Alba Development Road Team is to become CAMS Alba from 2027 after securing funding from their new title partners, a cycling accident support firm.

The Scottish squad were founded as Alba Development Road Team in 2022, became a UCI Continental team in 2024, and have had multiple promising riders through their ranks, including FDJ United-Suez rider Lauren Dickson. The team won the National Road Series and National Circuit Series through Eilidh Shaw in 2024, and the National Circuit Series last year with Kate Richardson. While competing as a Continental team, and racing domestically and in Europe, they focus on developing riders.

CAMS, which stands for Cycling Accident Management Service, is a company which helps riders manage non-fault claims for personal injury and bike damage. They also support British development team Camsmajaco, and used to provide title sponsorship for UCI Continental team CAMS-Basso, which went onto become DAS-Hutchinson.

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Bob Lyons, the team's performance director and manager, welcomed the news: "It's a significant moment for the team, but it is particularly exciting because CAMS already understands the importance of creating opportunities for women in cycling.

"This isn’t simply about putting a name on a jersey. It is about investing in riders and giving talented young women an environment in which they can develop, compete and progress.

"Women’s cycling has grown enormously, but the development pathway beneath the professional level still needs investment. That is the gap Alba exists to address.

"We have seen what is possible, with a rider progressing from Alba to the Women’s WorldTour in each of the last three years. With CAMS behind us, we have an opportunity to build on that work and give even more riders the chance to see how far they can go."

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Alba's riders this year included Richardson, who won gold in the team pursuit at the UEC European Track Championships, Maddie Leech, reigning world champion in the Madison, former Lidl-Trek rider Izzy Sharp, and Arabella Blackburn, a junior track world champion.

"We have always believed that supporting cycling means supporting the people within it, and that absolutely includes women and girls," Sam Moss, a director at CAMS, said.

"CAMS has a history of giving women opportunities in cycling, so this partnership with Alba is a natural continuation of something we care deeply about.

"We are particularly passionate about supporting young women. The evidence is clear that girls can miss out on sport at a crucial point in their lives, and we want to be part of creating more opportunities for them to stay involved, develop their confidence and see what is possible.

"We are incredibly proud to put our name behind CAMS Alba and to continue investing in the future of women’s cycling."

CAMS ambassador Dame Laura Kenny added: "Seeing how far women’s cycling has come since I was young is really special, but there is still so much potential to unlock.

"What I love about this partnership is that it is about giving women opportunities. CAMS has been supporting women’s cycling for years, and CAMS Alba is another way of making sure young female riders have the support, environment and belief they need to develop."

The news comes days after it was announced that DAS-Hutchinson, the UK's most successful women's UCI Continental team in recent years, will close down at the end of the year.